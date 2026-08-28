GTA 6's 8 biggest gameplay changes and new mechanics that will forever change the open-world sandbox

We've finally had a lengthy look at GTA 6 gameplay for the first time during the Grand Theft Auto 6 extended look showcase. It's been a long time coming, as earlier trailers just set the game's (impeccable) mood with glimpses of the returning Vice City and wider Leonida state. Now, we've had big, uninterrupted chunks of gameplay showing criminal couple Jason and Lucia playing through missions, intercut with sizzle reels of side-activities.
GTA 6 is recognizably an evolution of earlier GTA games, but there are plenty of tweaks to familiar mechanics that are going to be transformative for the moment-to-moment experience. Similarly, fully new features alter how we think about our place in this criminal sandbox completely. Whether that's how integral Jason and Lucia's partnership feels through every sequence, or how the iconic Wanted system has had a serious overhaul, there's plenty to dig into as the Countdown to GTA 6 continues.
Read on to join me as I break down the 8 biggest gameplay features that will forever change how we play Grand Theft Auto going forward.
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On paper, having just two protagonists in Jason and Lucia might seem like a step down from GTA 5's Michael, Trevor, and Frankin trio. In fact, Rockstar Games did consider upping that to four for GTA 6. But, the choice to focus down is a smart one. What's striking about the couple from our extended look gameplay is how tightly they feed back into one another. They're constantly chatting back and forth about their criminal schemes, and when gunfire breaks out they smartly cover one another no matter who you're controlling.
One sequence has Lucia playing wheelman in a car chase as Jason shoots out the window; another has the pair fighting off enemies invading a millionaire's party, Jason shooting armed foes upstairs while Lucia has to use her fists down below, constantly trading off. Crucially, when apart, it feels a bit wrong – these two characters operate as a pair, and that's constantly felt in the gameplay design.
7. The Wanted system finally gets a detailed overhaul
Yeah, I love the arcade-like-rush of wreaking havoc and trying to survive maximum Wanted as much as the next person. But, with how detailed GTA worlds feel now, the system has started to feel a bit simplistic, creating some dissonance. That all changes in GTA 6, which is keeping the thrill of being Wanted while also adding more nuance to how it feels to escape, evade, and, ultimately, be profiled by Leonida state's boys in blue.
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6. Role-playing decisions affect your physique and well-being
GTA 6's RPG-style simulation elements pull from the promises of GTA: San Andreas and Red Dead Redemption 2, but with more nuance – like the aforementioned criminal profiles. Jason and Lucia will be able to get up to a mind-boggling number of activities across Leonida and Vice City, many of which will directly affect their physique, and potentially even their mood with one another. In one gameplay clip, we see the pair connected with a heart, but with angry emoji underneath them – a couple's spat, perhaps? – as Lucia basejumps and Jason shares a cold beer with the boys.
There's a physical element to this. Jason smoking cigars or munching on potato chips can have consequences, with it confirmed you will be able to get a little chubby (I've tested this in real life and it works). Likewise, we see Lucia lifting weights at a gym, and then beating the stuffing out of people on the street with just her fists. Another sequence playing as Jason allows us to press a button to hold hands with Lucia. Let's stay on her good side, maybe.
5. Detailed animations aren't just for show, but affect violence and thievery
Early in the extended look gameplay trailer I see Jason sling a bag of drugs over his shoulder as he and Lucia end up in the middle of a brutal police raid on a drug lab. It's a gorgeous animation that appears to happen in real-time, him slickly slipping it on. We saw similar details in Red Dead Redemption 2. But, importantly, moments like this aren't just for show in GTA 6, they permeate the entire gameplay showcase in ways that are important to gameplay.
Jason's mission to deliver these goods isn't a one-off. Bags of loot are scattered through the gameplay clips we've seen. The presence of actual goods to steal existing physically in the world is key. We see one sequence where Lucia is carrying so much she must use a shotgun one-handed, with a fantastic reload animation to match. In another, Lucia draws a pistol but holds it behind her back as she enters a store she's about to rob to avoid drawing alarm. Then, running out, with bags in tow, she leaps onto Jason's motorbike for the pair to make their escape. I love how this level of detail isn't just Rockstar Games showing off, but seems integral to play.
4. Extra layers to vehicle security makes hotwiring more nuanced
There's an odd moment in the GTA 6 gameplay showcase where Jason uses a slim jim to open a car window with a short QTE in order to successfully steal it. GTA fans like myself have suddenly realized how long we've taken the single-press car theft of earlier entries for granted. I have some reservations about this change, but I have to admit the more detailed security presents some interesting mechanical wrinkles that might be a lot of fun to play around with, making the streets of Leonida more immersive. After all, in the clip, Jason can still choose to smash the window if he chooses, so in some cases it may be a risk/reward choice depending on how brazen you can afford to be.
In GTA 6, Jason and Lucia will need to acquire specific tools in order to get into cars with different types of security. Nabbing an unsecured car will still be easy, but being forced to consider your next move when looking to quickly grab some wheels adds a brief tactical edge that could end up being more engaging than not having to think about it. The pair will have to make do with the tools they have when small-time, making the journey to bigger jobs with bigger scores something you actually feel while playing.
3. Car chases feel faster, dangerous, and crucially more grounded than ever
When behind the wheel, as well, I think I've taken GTA's car chases for granted in earlier games. While I can't say for sure until I play for myself, the driving model looks to be seriously improved from the last game even when cruising. And, when a car chase kicks off, either being hunted by the police or rival criminals, the tight camera really conveys a sense of speed. Whether driving yourself, or leaning out of the car to pop shots at pursuers, there's an electric sense of energy while the scale remains believable. Streets seem narrower and more real, so you'll need to actually be a solid wheelman if you want that responsibility.
Beyond criminal acts, we've gotten a glimpse at plenty of racing side-activities that seems to be a solid excuse to spotlight Rockstar Game's improvements in vehicle handling, as well as more leisurely pursuits like gliding through swamps on a boat. Moving through Leonida promises to be a serious treat.
2. Jason and Lucia's slick combat is a huge upgrade
Both gunplay and melee seem to be massively improved in GTA 6, much like its driving model. While both Jason and Lucia can do either, the gameplay showcase so far seems to position Jason as the gun expert with Lucia more of a bruiser. Whether these are specializations just for the showcase or something you can customize remains to be seen, but with how detailed roleplay aspects seem to be I wouldn't be surprised if that remains in your hands.
During a shootout in a dark office building at night, Jason takes cover in the shadows as he slickly pops out to deliver headshots (with killcams, naturally). Like in Max Payne 3, Red Dead Redemption, or Michael in GTA 5, he can slow time temporarily to aim focus shots – with the addition of highlighting enemy vulnerability points with red and yellow overlays. Lucia, meanwhile, stabs a man in the eye with her high heels in a QTE, but we also see her pumping iron at a gym and then fistfighting enemies, so she can handle herself well enough when not having to cover Jason with guns of her own.
1. Leonida is absolutely massive, and it can just as deadly as Jason and Lucia
Rockstar Games sandbox open world is big. Who would have guessed? But, I don't think I was prepared for both the sheer scale and density we've seen of GTA 6's Leonida so far. This is already looking so much bigger than GTA 5's Los Santos, and makes GTA: Vice City feel tiny in comparison (which is the last time we visited the Florida-inspired state). GTA 6's map is three times bigger than Red Dead Redemption 2's. A massive amount of side-activities reward exploration – kayaking, basketball, diving, clubbing, and way more (we counted 17 distinct activities in the gameplay showcase alone).
Games Editor Oscar Taylor-Kent brings his years of Official PlayStation Magazine and PLAY knowledge to the fore. A noted PS Vita apologist, he's also written for Edge, PC Gamer, SFX, Official Xbox Magazine, Kotaku, Waypoint, and more.
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