The legacy Evercade cart making a comeback is the Piko Interactive Collection 1, and it includes a "fan favorite RPG"

The mystery Evercade cartridge set to ditch its legacy status is the Piko Interactive Collection 1, as Blaze has announced it's back in print. While the original compilation featured 20 classics, this edition knocks that number down to 19, but while the previously included shmup Magic Girl is now MIA, you're still getting a 40-hour Sega RPG alongside other excellent 16-bit capers.
That RPG is Brave Battle Saga, a turn-based RPG for the Sega Mega Drive that arrived in Asia back in 1996. In an announcement post, Blaze reveals that the "fan-favorite" outing will return as part of a 19-game collection housed in a clamshell case with new refreshed artwork. Losing Magic Girl, a vertical shooter with big anime vibes, is a bummer, but I suspect leaving it behind helped this re-release happen.
Collections like this are what arguably help elevate the Evercade range within the best retro console race. There's every chance you've played a bunch of these romps, as while inclusions like The Immortal, Drakkhen, and Radical Rex will perhaps be on your radar already, the likes of 8 Eyes on NES is a bit more obscure.
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The fact that Blaze is actively bringing back discontinued Evercade carts is a great sign. Not only does it mean we could end up with even more shelved releases making a comeback, but it means you won't miss out if you're only just getting round to grabbing a retro handheld or system.
The bigger event for the brand is naturally the Evercade Nexus, a handheld with a focus on 3D games. It's pricer than previous portables at $199.99, but you are getting a full thumbstick ensemble, a larger 5.89-inch IPS screen, and elevated specs, so it could make for a nice upgrade from the Super Pocket or an older Evercade handheld.
Even if you do choose to go for the Super Pocket (the Rare Edition is $74.99 at Amazon), you'll still get access to all the same games. The re-release of the Piko Interactive Collection 1 means you'll now have access to one more compilation as well as over 500 other outings, and that's pretty impressive for a platform that's only six years old.
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