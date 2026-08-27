GameStop wants you to "trade in gaming history" for new games, and I need you to tell them no

GameStop has been bartering with trade-ins for decades, and its program allows you to even swap your retro consoles for in-store credit. That's how it keeps itself stocked with old systems on its website that normally cost a chunk above second-hand listings, but whenever you see an in-store sign prompting you to "trade in gaming history", I need you to stop.
I should note that I live in Scotland, so my retro console collection is out of GameStop's reach. However, Bluesky User GWIZ shares a photo of in-store signage tempting players to trade in valuable systems and games, and even the wording of the pitch should be a red flag.
The sign in full reads, "Nintendo Wii controllers? Dreamcasts? Your original copy of Final Fantasy VII? We'll take those and other retro items off your hands." Yes, the poster is assuming you have more than one of Sega's last console lying around, but the overall message reads like it's doing you a favor by taking your classic systems.
The part that worries me is that even the Xbox Series X, released six years ago, now starts at $749.99, and some people may end up trading in their systems to fund inflated prices. This specific pitch may appeal to players who don't know how to connect retro consoles to modern TVs and monitors, thinking the old platforms aren't any use in 2026.
In case you weren't aware, that's not remotely the case, and those retro consoles can still serve as a portal to some of the best games ever made. In fact, they will arguably provide a refreshing experience compared to modern systems since you can just pop in physical games and dive straight in, whereas Sony is inching towards an all-digital future with the PS5.
Again, trade-ins are nothing new at GameStop, and it has a whole retro gaming page at its storefront. I should also note that as someone from a working-class background, I'm not remotely against trade-ins since they help people continue to buy new games. What I will say is that, unlike trading in a new game you've just completed and never plan on playing again, swapping your classic systems will mean potentially parting ways with your collection while the store makes double what they paid you for reselling it.
As a quick example, let's just say you give GameStop one of those Dreamcasts it's hungry for. On the website, it claims it'll give you "up to $70" store credit or just $49 cash. It will then sell that same system for $129.99, which is actually above the going rate at second-hand sites like eBay.
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It goes without saying that those rates are pretty pants, but GameStop is well aware that retro gaming is having another resurgence. Now is its window of opportunity to get you to part with consoles that players will be looking to revisit when they can't afford new machines or simply don't want to use something with no physical discs, and even if you are desperate to pick up GTA VI and something to play it on, I can promise you'll regret trading in your trusty systems and collections.
Rather than heeding GameStop's ravenous call for retro consoles, I want you to instead think about all your favorite old adventures. If there's something you'd honestly rather dive into than most new releases, then it's worth considering hooking them back up and investing in a new retro controller that'll help add modern perks like wireless connectivity.
If you need a bit of a hand getting started with classic systems with funky video cables, it just so happens I specialize in retro console setups. I've already got you covered on how to play PS2 games, and I plan on covering just about every platform out there. There's plenty of gaming life in those old machines, and as a preservationist, I fully believe that "gaming history" deserves more than being kept in a GameStop warehouse.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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