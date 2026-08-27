Nobody was more surprised by The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past than Geralt and Dandelion's actors: "They announced the expansion pack before we knew what we were doing"

Well, not at first, anyway. Geralt actor Doug Cockle and voice of Dandelion John Schwab reveal as much in a new live stream with CD Projekt Red, explaining that they had no idea why the studio wanted them back in for more lines.
In fact, Schwab wasn't even in the loop at all until after Songs of the Past was public knowledge. "They announced the expansion pack before we knew what we were doing," he admits.
"So, I was like, 'They've announced it, I haven't got called… oh well, it was fun being Dandelion – good luck to whoever does it now!"
Thankfully, Schwab did indeed return as everyone's favorite bard. On the other hand, Cockle says he did know he's be coming back to voice more Geralt… but he wasn't sure why he got the call. "I had a little bit more of a headstart on John," as the actor describes.
"I got a little heads up from someone at CDPR – they were like, 'Are you available around these times for something that might be happening?' So, that's kind of how I found out… but I didn't know exactly what it was until it was actually announced officially on social media."
That's honestly amusing and, well, a bit mind-boggling, seeing as Songs of the Past was first unveiled online in May of this year.
Even more interestingly, CD Projekt Red first conceptualized Songs of the Past "years" ago, only for Fool's Theory to step in and breathe life back into it later on down the line. As for when it's set to release, though, Songs of the Past is coming sometime in 2027.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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