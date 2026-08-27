Oh no, you can doomscroll in GTA 6

Among the waves of new features being announced for GTA 6 is possibly the worst thing to come out of the world in the last decade: doomscrolling on social media.
Plenty of new information has come out about GTA 6 over the last few days, and from more official sources than Cyberleek. It's been confirmed that you can get ripped or chubby in GTA 6 depending on your actions, and the upcoming entry will reportedly have a consequences system deeper than Red Dead Redemption 2's. This is all before the Netflix extended look has even been released.
An article in Dazed featuring Rockstar North's head of development, Rob Nelson, has given fans plenty to look forward to when GTA 6 is finally released in November. However, one thing we're not looking forward to is adding more opportunities for doomscrolling into our lives.
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GTA 6 is notable for its dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia, who will play very differently from GTA 5's trio. The player will apparently be able to switch between the two characters multiple times within a single scene, meaning you can "cruise along the highway as Jason, or swap to Lucia in the passenger seat."
And what else would Lucia be doing in the passenger seat of a car on a long car journey but doomscrolling social media on her phone? As a satire of life in 2020's America, GTA 6 will apparently have smartphones with working social media feeds.
So if you were worried that the launch of GTA 6 would take away from your precious time spent doomscrolling social media, you can now rest easy.
"I think some of the team were a little shocked by the tabloid response," says original GTA dev: "We'd made a game that gamers, critics, and the people actually playing all thought was pretty bloody good"
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