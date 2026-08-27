Halo co-creator praises Witcher 3 Songs of the Past, wonders "what it would have been like if we’d kept building on Halo 3 with ODST-like expansions"

Former Halo series lead and Halo 3 ODST creative director Joseph Staten has praised The Witcher 3's new expansion, reflecting on what the team could've done with more expansions for Halo games.
Over on Twitter, Staten posted the Songs of the Past trailer, saying that it's "super inspiring to see CD Projekt Red deliver new Witcher 3 adventures," with the next expansion set to release 12 years after The Witcher 3 first released in 2015. He adds, "I often think about what it would have been like if we’d kept building on Halo 3 with ODST-like expansions – new stories, innovative mechanics, etc." Saying that it "Would have been great fun."
Halo 3 ODST is one of the most beloved games in the franchise for many. Originally starting as DLC for Halo 3, it took a different approach to campaign design than the main series had at the time, trading a lot of the spectacle for a film-noir-inspired title that's a bit smaller scale than the threat of world-ending catastrophes found in Halo 3.
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When asked if this would've potentially been a smaller team within Bungie working on Halo side stories while the main team was focused on Destiny, Staten responded, "In theory, this only would have happened if we never left Microsoft, which likely means Destiny never existed."
While spinoffs aren't exactly rare, Halo 3 ODST is exactly the type of project I'd love to see from devs more often, smaller scale stories that perhaps focus on side-characters to bridge the gap between major sequels, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales being another great example of this. And who knows, perhaps more titles like ODST could get Halo back on track.
Give Master Chief a break – I want more Halo games like ODST and Reach.
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