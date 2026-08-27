7 Metal Gear Solid 4 tips to help you complete your final mission

Having some Metal Gear Solid 4 tips to hand will stand you in good stead, whether you're returning to the battlefield or checking out Guns of the Patriots for the first time. After being a PS3 exclusive for over 18 years, the 2026 port that's also included in the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 has opened the game up to a brand new audience, so you may be looking for some pointers for how to get started in Kojima's epic stealth adventure. With that in mind, here are seven essential MGS4 tips to help you guide Old Snake to his destiny.
In automatic mode, Snake’s OctoCamo suit will adapt to mimic the color and texture of his immediate environment. Team it with the OctoCamo mask (won by defeating Laughing Octopus) and Snake’s camouflage rating can get close to the magic 100%, making him virtually invisible. To change OctoCamo, Snake must be either lying down, or pressed up against the wall or structure you want him to blend into.
The OctoCamo suit can also be set to predefined patterns, or to patterns you have saved to its memory. In practice, though, you’re much more likely to leave OctoCamo set to ‘automatic’. In addition to OctoCamo, some of MGS4’s acts give you access to a specific disguise, such as the militia disguise in the Middle East section of the game. Rather than literally hiding Snake, these enable social stealth, freeing him to move around with impunity in certain areas of the game.
2. Pay attention to the Drebin Store and War Economy
Weapons launderer Drebin gives you valuable assistance, and an interesting dilemma in the game. With nanomachine technology giving guns ‘fingerprint’ access only, Drebin must launder new weapons that you find for a small fee if you want to use them. Doing this also means that Drebin will automatically buy any identical weapons that you subsequently pick up, for Drebin Points that you can then use to buy ammo or specialist, new weapons. However, the amount of money you earn for each weapon depends on the War Economy.
It works like this: if you’re employing stealth all the time, there are fewer shootouts and fewer shootouts means demand for Drebin’s stock is low, meaning you get less money. However, if you take the shooty approach, demand goes up and you get more DPs to spend on bigger and better guns. So what’s it going to be? Stealth, all-out war, or a little of both? Oh, one more thing – watch out for Drebin’s occasional sales. It’s not unusual for him to take 20% off rifles, say, for one day only. And be warned, before the final act Drebin has a half-price sale on everything, so it pays to keep those special purchases back until then.
3. Watch your Stress, Psyche, and Life levels
In MGS4, Snake’s Stress, Life, and Psyche gauges are all linked. The Life gauge is self-explanatory, and can be topped up by Regain energy drinks, rations, and noodles. It will also slowly replenish itself if Snake lies low or seeks cover – a valuable bit of knowledge if you find yourself low on rations during a set-piece battle.
Taking a day’s break from playing MGS4 will also have an effect, giving you a 20% hike in life force. Psyche is represented by the four-part gauge below the Life gauge and represents Snake’s mental wellbeing. If he’s too hot, too cold, overloaded with kit, or feeling his age – because of an aching back from crouching for too long, say – this will affect his Psyche gauge, making it harder for Snake to aim accurately and generally affecting his performance.
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Removing the problem will help the gauge to replenish itself, as will smoking (although this whittles away at Snake’s Life gauge) and looking at ‘gentleman’s literature’ (which doesn’t appear to make him go blind, Mum). Linked to Psyche is Snake’s Stress level. Presented as a percentage, Stress increases with sustained combat, unpleasant surroundings, and by carrying too much equipment.
When Stress exceeds 50% Psyche starts dropping, so it’s important to try and help Snake chill out when this happens. Combine a high level of Stress (80%) with the need to fire a weapon for a sustained period and Snake enters a ‘combat high’. While this lasts his Psyche does not decrease and the damage he sustains from enemy fire is reduced. However, when the ‘combat high’ ends, Snake’s body will crash leaving him very vulnerable for a while, so make the most of it while it lasts.
4. Use your Solid Eye to full effect
Snake’s Solid Eye enhanced vision system combines binoculars (Binos), night vision (NV), and normal settings, and is a lifesaver on more than one occasion (see the boss battle against Crying Wolf). When equipped it shows tags that reveal basic info on enemies, neutrals, and friendlies, color-coded red, gold, and blue respectively. This can be particularly useful during the Middle East’s frenetic shootouts, and it also highlights special items that you might otherwise miss. Night vision mode can be used to reveal people’s footprints, enabling you to track enemies and allies.
5. Keep an eye on your Threat Ring
The Threat Ring is a clever device that replaces the earlier games’ Soliton Radar, depicting threats in Snake’s vicinity. This translucent ring encircles Snake while he lies down, crouches still, or moves forward in a stealthy hunch. The circumference of the ring fluctuates depending on the relative location and size of a nearby threat. It’s a brilliant piece of design that’s worth its weight in gold. Be warned, though, that when Snake is stressed the reliability of the Threat Ring drops, so keep your wits about you.
6. Send Metal Gear Mk.II to scout and sneak attack
This remotely controlled robot drone is new to MGS4 and an essential item if you’re planning on using stealth over brute force to ace the game. With its stealth camo enabled – press X to turn on – the Mk.II is invisible to all but infrared sensors, but since Snake can be attacked while he’s controlling the Mk.II it’s important for you to find rock-solid cover before you send the drone out. While the Mk.II has a limited range and will drain its battery very quickly, it can be used to scout new areas, stun guards with its electric tentacle – hold L1 then press R1, disable traps, toggle light switches, and act as a decoy to draw guards away.
7. Stealth is key
MGS4 has the most refined stealth gameplay of any Metal Gear game, so initially you may fall foul of its subtlety. Sound is of massive importance, so if you can hear Snake’s footfalls (however faintly) then, potentially, so can the enemy. Even your equipment can give you away – the Solid Eye’s night vision mode makes a telltale hum, for example – so stay vigilant and use your ears. Equally, listening out for environmental clues given by enemies pays dividends wherever you are.
Entering a new area? Use the Mk.II to get the lie of the land and to identify potential threats. Find a good vantage point, get a good OctoCamo rating and just watch the world before you. This way, you reduce the risk of steaming into the path of enemies and having to ‘go loud’. Keep your tranq pistol equipped, as not only will it enable you to take down enemies silently (and non-lethally), but it also enables you to use Close Quarters Combat (CQC) moves on enemies to subdue them without raising the alarm.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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