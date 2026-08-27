How to pay the debt in Star Wars Zero Company

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You start Zero Company with a debt owed of 80,000 credits to the Hutts, but you barely earn a few hundred with each operation

Gorga the Hutt demands a debt repaid in Star Wars Zero Company
(Image credit: EA)

To pay back the 80,000 credit debt to Gorga the Hutt in Star Wars Zero Company is the first major objective that you're given when you start playing, which seems pretty difficult to do once you start understanding the elements involved. You're given eight days (or "cycles") to pay back that enormous debt, and missions are only paying out a few hundred credits at a time. If you're worried that you're going to miss the window or are missing some essential element of Star Wars Zero Company, don't worry: I'll explain to you how to pay back the debt as easily as possible.

Spoiler warning: the following guide contains minor plot spoilers for the early sections of Star Wars Zero Company.

How to pay the 80,000 debt in Star Wars Zero Company

Bennic offers to clear the debt to Hawks in Star Wars Zero Company

(Image credit: EA)

You can't clear the debt to Gorga the Hutt by paying it back normally in Star Wars Zero Company, as the eight day window you're given isn't nearly enough to make that kind of cash. Instead, what you need to do is simply to progress the main story until you reach Cycle 4, at which point mandatory events in the plot will introduce Hawks to new characters who are motivated to clear the debt for you and have the money to offer.

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The Payback mission in Star Wars Zero Company allows you to clear the debt to Gorga the Hutt

(Image credit: EA)

Once that happens, all you need to do is go to the Holotable and open the Critical Operation "Payback", which has you clear the debt and remove it as a factor from the game going forward. In this sense, the debt to Gorga is revealed to be less of a game mechanic and more of an early story driver - hence why you'll almost immediately be given the Gorga's Revenge choice in Star Wars Zero Company to follow this event.

Prepare yourself for the challenges to come: check out how to beat the Star Wars Zero Company Droideka!

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Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.

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