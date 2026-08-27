Should you hire Cly in Star Wars Zero Company?

Hire Cly, or Don't Hire Cly? The choice in Star Wars Zero Company to recruit the Mandalorian fighter or not comes up after a certain amount of cycles spent adventuring, whereupon a surprise meeting is brought before you. Neesh introduces Cly Kullervo, the Mandalorion warrior who clearly has baggage and an unexplained agenda, and you're offered the choice as to whether you want to hire her onto the team or not. Below I'll explain the best choice for this, and whether or not Zero Company benefits by having Cly hired as an operator.
The Hire Cly choice in Star Wars Zero Company explained
According to my experiences, you should definitely hire the Mandalorian Cly Kullervo when the choice arises in Star Wars Zero Company.
Having played out both outcomes,it's largely down to whether you want to experience the subquests and loyalty missions tied to the Mandalorian's character. The game clearly also wants you to hire Cly, as if you choose not to, Neesh gives you a chance to reconsider and walk the back immediately, as if signalling that this is not the best choice.
There's one downside though: Cly's missions usually occur abruptly and have to be completed within the same day, as well as not including any meaningful rewards. This can throw a potential wrench in your long-term plans, but I'd still say it's worth it.
It's also worth pointing out that Cly Kullervo is one of the best characters in Star Wars Zero Company. She's capable of jetpacking around for increased mobility, and using electrified darts to shock enemies (reducing their movement speed) and then detonate the darts, hurting foes around them. If you've found your team struggling for raw firepower or control tactics, Cly is an excellent hire on that basis alone, capable even of bringing down a boss like the Star Wars Zero Company Droideka on her own if played right.
That being said, you'll definitely want to equip Cly accordingly. I recommend the Blaster Pistol from all the Star Wars Zero Company weapons, as rapid shots pair nicely with her skillset and need for mobility.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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