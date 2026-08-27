After Olden Era, Ubisoft says Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Remake is "part of a bigger strategy" to revive the "dormant" strategy series

After a full decade without a new Heroes of Might and Magic game, Ubisoft is suddenly reviving the beloved strategy series on multiple fronts. It started with Olden Era, which launched to strong reception on Steam Early Access back in April, and it's continuing with Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Remake, which was just announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live. As it turns out, both games are part of one big roadmap to bringing the series back to life.
At Gamescom, we asked creative director Jean Felix Monin about why Ubisoft is remaking Heroes of Might and Magic 3 now, over a quarter-century after launch.
"It's part of a bigger strategy," he says. "We felt that the franchise had been dormant for quite a while – for more than 10 years – so we decided in 2022 to really work on a full roadmap with a couple of projects in it."
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One of those projects was Olden Era, which is for people who want a "fresh take" on the series. "But at the same time, we wanted a second project," and that was Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Remake. The intent here is to "really federate" fans of the original who have played the original, "but maybe has not played recently," and to "attract them back to revisiting this world."
How well the Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Remake can cater to those old fans remains to be seen, as you'll find a fair bit of backlash against the game's art style on social media. True purists at least have the option of picking up the original, which was just re-released in a complete package on Steam. Your purchase even seems to include the actual game now.
Stick with us for more as the Gamescom schedule rolls on.
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