LG just unleashed the "world's first" native 1,000Hz gaming monitor, but I want to see what players can actually do at those speeds

Yes, there's now an LG UltraGear monitor that natively hits 1,000Hz at 1080p. No, I've no idea who would need a screen that can hit those speeds, but I absolutely want to see someone who would embrace that refresh rate decimate something in a competitive shooter.
Coming in at $999.99, the 25-inch LG UltraGear 25G590B isn't that pricey given it's the "world's first" 1,000Hz gaming monitor with native abilities. I'm used to seeing higher tags slapped on anything that achieves any sort of accolades, and technically speaking, this monstrously fast screen can hit 1,110Hz.
Sensible, but still fast
If you're looking for a nice balance between speed and visuals, LG also has a 27-inch UltraGear screen that can hit 720Hz at 1080pfor $699 while being able to switch to 1440p. I'm also currently testing 480Hz Sony's Inzone M10S II that's under $800, so there are OLED options that still hit high refresh rates.
You're practically paying a dollar per hertz, and every dime is going towards sheer competitive speed and responsiveness. We're talking a 1080p IPS display rather than something with a fancy OLED panel, and you're also not being furnished with additional features for a grand.
What you will get is a screen with Motion Blur Reduction Pro (MBR Pro) that will help every frame count when playing at 1,000Hz. Of course, taking advantage of such a resolution will require a pretty fresh graphics card, one that supports DisplayPort 2.1 since older standards lack the bandwidth. LG specifically name drops the AMD Radeon RX 9000 GPUs alongside RTX 50-series cards, but you'll also need the horsepower to boost fps to quadruple digits.
It's easy for me, someone who is very mid at Overwatch and thinks 500Hz feels ridiculously slick, to dismiss the idea of 1,000Hz monitors. I could argue that placing all the value into refresh rate is an unbalanced way to make a screen, but this isn't really a display for general players. Instead, it's a tech statement piece for esports competitors who are serious about professional play, as theoretically speaking, these speeds paired with good motion blur reduction will give you an edge.
That's exactly why I want to see the exact type of player the LG UltraGear 25G590B is targeting put it into action. I'll absolutely give it a whirl myself if given the chance, but there's bound to be a first-person shooting demon out there that'll end up climbing the ranks using speed. If you've got a favorite esports player who you think would up their game at 1,000Hz, or you think you'd benefit, let me know (if you need me, I'll be playing PS2 games on an old 60Hz CRT).
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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