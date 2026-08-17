The Philips Evnia 32M2N8900 is a testament to 4K QD-OLED monitor tech, but I can see room for improvement

QD-OLED monitors can be hit or miss, but the Philips Evnia 32M2N8900 exemplifies why the display tech is catching on. While it does include some of the traditional caveats, like higher reflections via its glossy panel and mixed results in brighter rooms, it still packs a mightier contrast and color reproduction punch compared to traditional OLED screens, making it a solid option for console and PC.
QD-OLED monitors are really starting to swarm the gaming monitor battlefield, and if this were a Lord of the Rings battle, the 32-inch Philips Evnia 32M2N8900 would be a traditional orc. It smashes its traditional WOLED competition with superior contrast, color accuracy, and peak brightness, but having tested the screen as part of a “nightmare scenario” for the screen tech, it’s easy to see why it now has an enhanced successor that’s effectively an Uruk-hai.
Alright, I’ll drop the dorky Lord of the Rings references and say that the Philips Evnia 32M2N8900 trades blows with the best gaming monitors, but its third-generation QD-OLED panel falls into traditional pitfalls. Notably, you’ll want to stick to the usual light-controlled conditions that help Quantum Dot panels excel, as that will help this screen really shine. If, like me, you decide to pitch up a new monitor testing station right next to a very bright window, though, you will immediately realise why there’s now an enhanced 32M2N8900P model.
I don’t want you to think the Philips Evnia 32M2N8900 isn’t worth looking at, especially if you can find it for the right price. I wouldn’t pay near the same as its “P” successor, but its maturity means you could end up with a Samsung 4K 240Hz QD-OLED panel for much less than alternatives by Dell or even Samsung’s own Odyssey G8. Plus, it’s got some lovely bells and whistles like Ambiglow backlights and a KVM switch, which do felt distract from some of the, in the grand scheme of things, minor caveats.
Gaming monitors should be judged on more than just their panel. That’s a hill I’m willing to die on, as while grabbing a screen with incredible panel capabilities should be a priority, it should also look great when doing absolutely nothing. I feel like Philips understands this assignment, as its Evnia 32M2N8900 model holds onto the elegant design cues of its predecessors to blend in with both garish gaming setups and subtler areas of your living space.
Look, I love screens that stick out like a sore thumb. You’re talking about the person who has a ridiculous CRT TV collection, but sometimes it’s nice to use a screen that looks like a classy, contemporary feature rather than a piece of tech invading your living room or office. These things naturally boil down to subjective taste, but to me, the Evnia 32M2N8900 provides a clean vibe via its silver bottom bezel and marle-effect V-shaped stand.
Both elements work to break up the black (or perhaps purplish, as I’ll get to) abyss of the panel itself, helping it look far more decorative than if it used a big dark pedestal. I imagine you’ll have a better chance of convincing your loved one to let you add this screen to your living room than something in the LG UltraGear or Samsung Odyssey range with their large hexagonal plinths, and the lighter color scheme means it’ll at least look like a monitor for your PS5 if you’ve got one of those already invading.
Cable management conundrums
I enjoy the minimalist, clean vibes of the Evnia 32M2N8900 and its slimline V stand. What I am concerned about is where cables are supposed to hide, as while there’s a natural vertical passthrough on the pedestal itself, you’ll be limited in ways to tuck wires in behind the scenes.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Depending on your setup, the Evnia 32M2N8900 stand and 32-inch panel might be enough to mask just the power cord and a DisplayPort or HDMI cable. Add more than that into the mix, or take advantage of the USB ports, though, and you’ll certainly have some visible wires back there. The fact that it places all the ports under the back hump doesn’t help things directionally, and it will mean having to reroute things upwards and potentially off to the side if you want zero clutter.
There are probably ways you can help the Evnia 32M2N8900 look super clean, but I’ve certainly witnessed better cable management solutions integrated. I wouldn’t say the Evnia 32M2N8900’s lack of cable concealment really spoils the overall package, but it’s worth mentioning for those of you who can’t look past it.
About that glossy screen…
Upon thumbscrewing the stand onto the monitor and plonking it on my living room workspace, I was presented with a familiar, tired-looking face looking back at me. It almost felt like I had a naff alter ego similar to Dark Link, but alas, it was simply my reflection being beamed back at me via the Evnia 32M2N8900’s ridiculously glossy screen.
Yes, I did the one thing you probably shouldn’t do with any QD-OED monitor: set it up next to a very bright window with just straight wilderness letting the sky shine right through. The result is a black mirror effect that, while powered off, actually adds to Philips’ classy silver and marbled elements. The catch is that, when powered on in these conditions, you will have to crank the brightness up fully, and when daylight hits the panel, a traditional polarizer isn’t there to save the blacks from looking purple.
FYI, this is something that impacts even the best QD-OLED models out there, including the semi-glossy Alienware AW2725Q. In truth, I would try to angle even matte screens away from broad daylight, and the ideal environment for Quantum Dot displays is a light-controlled room. Still, I haven’t experienced a mirror effect quite like this since checking out the Dough Spectrum Black 32, and I know it will concern some players that aren’t aware of the optimal setup conditions.
Please spare me from the nub
Okay, look, I get that not every gaming monitor is going to include a remote. However, I’m going to rant whenever I’m made to play around with awkward nipples and nubs to access the OSD. I hope that, one day, a set of wireless buttons isn’t going to be classed as a premium perk, and Philips already proves it can make a nice remote with the larger 42-inch Evnia 42M2N8900.
I’ll concede and admit that as far as OSD controls go, the Evnia 32M2N8900’s square nub isn’t awful. The angled edges help provide some extra definition to presses, whereas rounded joysticks can feel a bit precarious. It helps that the menu itself is pretty clean and traditional, with options relating to elements like image presets, game mode, inputs, and setup dials living in top subheadings that can be clicked down into.
I’d still say that the Evnia 32M2N8900 deserves a remote control, if not simply to help it excel as a console monitor. This model has built-in speakers, so if you’re using it as a high-end 32-inch gaming TV alternative, having quick access to buttons makes sense. I’d even argue that being able to instantly toggle brightness up and down helps when you’re in a room that’s bright during the day since it’ll let you crank things up before toning them down once you’ve got dusk helping the QD-OLED tech.
Not just an Ambiglowing panel peacock
I am fully aware that once a monitor starts presenting you with flashy lighting and other visual tricks, it’s easy to get distracted from the panel meat and potatoes. I’ll circle back to some of the nice extras, as the Ambiglow lighting is a reason to grab the screen. But, there’s little point investing in a 4K 240Hz QD-OLED screen if it isn’t snappy, vibrant, and a cut above some of the now cheaper WOLED screens, and the Evnia 32M2N8900 more than makes the cut.
Credit where credits due, I deliberately put the Evnia 32M2N8900 in a less ideal environment for testing. Again, my current setup is right next to that south-facing window I mentioned, but the screen’s VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 HDR abilities thankfully managed to power through the drenching daylight, and the 250nits SDR brightness is more than adequate too. This, in turn, helped mask the reflections on the glossy display even under bright conditions, meaning the QD-OLED’s caveats are less prominent.
The Evnia 32M2N8900 also demonstrates through its vivid colors and contrast why you’d want a QD-OLED in the first place. Even something like a base PS5 on this punchy panel, it becomes clear that it’s a step above run-of-the-mill OLED monitors, with that glossy screen helping crisp up the edges of visuals while adding depth to the already inky black levels (provided you’re in a light-controlled room).
Perceived sharpness is a touch behind Dell’s absurd Alienware AW2725Q, but that makes sense given this is a 32-inch panel that isn’t striving for 166 pixels per inch. You’re getting 140ppi instead, which is absolutely solid for 4K issues. Numbers aside, everything from PS4 romps like Spyro the Dragon to fully fledged PS5 outings is delightful on this UDH display, and nothing looked noticeably soft while using this screen for slower-paced console outings.
We’re talking about 240Hz, though, so it’s got competitive expectations on its shoulders, albeit looser than if I was testing a 1440p panel that can hit over 500Hz. I typically ease screens into fast-paced tests with upper-end console speeds, and Overwatch feels just as snappy as I’d expect at 120Hz while making use of the Evnia’s 0.03GtG response times.
Yes, those are arguably more noticeable when armed with a mouse over a DualSense, but the experience still feels nice and snappy without any noticeable ghosting, latency, or motion blur. The takeaway here is that you’re getting a top-end feel from Philips’ QD-OLED on console without any noticeable drawbacks compared to other console-friendly monitors harnessing HDMI 2.1.
Switching over to PC, and you can tell the shackles are off at 240Hz. Again, I’m using Overwatch for testing since I’ve got some fps familiarity over other shooters, not to mention it’s easier to max out frame rates using the shooter. Having boosted around as Pharah on plenty of faster panels, I wouldn’t say the difference there is minimal, but I would likely forget the sense of responsiveness those screens provide after a period away from them.
It’s worth noting that there’s a trend of including dual-mode functionalities these days with 4K 240Hz screens that are really handy when trying to hit higher frames by dropping resolution. Those are most beneficial to players who are using GPUs that can comfortably hit way higher refresh rates at 1080p, but need to tone things down at 4K. The Evnia 32M2N8900 is really targeting players who are either simply looking to hit the fastest UHD refresh rate possible, or don’t mind just letting the panel upscale the traditional way in fps games, and that’s still a viable option.
I’ve already played with Philips’ Ambiglow lightshow with the larger Evnia 42M2N8900, but I’ll dive back into the lighting rig for the new readers. Before you get the wrong idea, this isn’t quite the same thing as the Ambilight LEDs on the back of the company’s TV range, and adds up to a subtler effect with less impressive tracking than the fully fledged feature.
That’s not to say it’s not still thoroughly enjoyable: the Ambilights are bright enough to reflect immersive matching colors onto your wall in most scenarios, making for a perhaps more meaningful RGB experience without having to use a separate kit. That mode is perhaps better suited to darker rooms since the colors aren’t as bright compared to the static, audio-visualizing, or pattern modes, but once you’re in the right environment, it is a neat extra.
If you want something super bright that gives you that wall-drenched effect when watching lightsaber battles, you’ll probably want a kit by the lights of Govee or Nanoleaf. Those do require extra boxes and cameras, though, so I can completely see why the subtler built-in lighting of the Evnia 32M2N8900 is a big draw.
Serviceable speakers round off a nice screen package
I don’t like to put heavy expectations on monitor speakers unless they’re specifically highlighted as a selling point. You’re getting two 5W stereo drivers included with DTS sound, and they’re absolutely fine. If I’m being picky, they’re on the tinny side, just like most basic setups, but I’m glad they’re included for the console players who really just need an all-in-one way to play PS5 or Switch 2 games.
The other main extra, that USB hub with KVM switching, works really well too on the PC side of things. It’ll serve up to 65W Power Delivery, so it’s a nice addition for laptops or even gaming handhelds if you fancy using a Steam Deck OLED as a secondary low-spec platform. It’s a perk that really only usually shows up with premium panels outside of the instances where a Chinese manufacturer outdoes itself and includes it, so that should factor in when looking at discounted Evnia 32M2N8900 options.
Should you pick up the Philips Evnia 32M2N8900?
Even in 2026, the Philips Evnia 32M2N8900 is a stand-out option that, despite succumbing to some of the drawbacks of the tech, hits some really high QD-OLED notes. I am hoping to also test the new Evnia 32M2N8900P version that enhances the experience with a fourth-gen panel, combating some of the caveats of the panel, but the original is still relevant right now if you can grab it for the right price.
Yes, I would only really go for the Evnia 32M2N8900 for a chunk under its MSRP, and that should be the case if you find it available in your region. The full tag should be reserved for the new version, but if you go for the slightly older model to save cash, you’re still going to end up with striking Quantum Dot visuals that provide vibrant OLED results by way of a glossy screen, and extras like the Ambilight LEDs and KVM USB switching give this display heaps of value potential.
The only people I reckon should completely avoid the Evnia 32M2N8900, or most other QD-OLEDs out there, are those of you who hate reflections. I personally think it adds to the classiness when powered off, but if you’ll always be playing in a brightly lit room, those reflections will drive you bananas.
How I tested the Philips Evnia 32M2N8900
For a month, I used the Evnia 32M2N8900 as my main monitor for gaming and productivity. During specific testing sessions, I used both the PS5 and a PC to assess sharpness, brightness, vibrancy, and HDR abilities while assessing the speed and latency of the 4K 240Hz panel using games like Overwatch.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.