Avengers: Endgame Encore's bonus scenes won't appear in Doomsday, says director Joe Russo

Joe and Anthony Russo say those post-credits scenes at the end of Avengers: Endgame won't appear in Doomsday, and that it's worth heading out to the theaters for the re-release.
"It's up to you. I mean, I would argue if you're gonna go see it, who knows if this movie will ever be back in theatres?" Joe tells Empire when asked if it was worth going to see Avengers: Endgame Encore. "This was a request of ours to go back into the movie, and really push this film back out again. Because one of the greatest sights of our lives was getting to stand there at the back of a theatre on opening night of Avengers: Endgame, and all the work we'd done over seven years, all that hard work paying off."
Other than having a different color grading, the re-release of the film is the same except for four bonus scenes added to the end credits. The scenes are as follows: Loki goes back to the past to visit Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter; Doctor Doom has captured Hulk after the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day; an incursion is coming to destroy the Fox X-Men universe; and Tony Stark appears to be making a Doctor Doom Mask (the latter of which I am extremely in denial about).
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These scenes are meant to bridge the gap between Endgame and Doomsday, rather than be shown in the film itself. That said, it's worth watching each scene as it answers a few of the five million questions we still have about the plot of Doomsday. The re-release can also be watched in Infinity Vision, which is sort of like Marvel's own version of IMAX.
"The energy felt like a rock concert. That sense of community, everybody sharing that story together," Joe continues. "And there's a generation that has only seen it from their couch, or their living room. And people like to go see these movies with family members, and with children and with grandparents. This is just one more opportunity for them to go out and have a communal experience again. Movies are, frankly, one of the only things left that really truly bind us and give us shared experiences. That, sporting events, concerts, you know. And so to have an opportunity to take a movie like this, that really galvanised people, we're excited, and we really wanted that opportunity to be there again for the audience."
Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.
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