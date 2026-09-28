Marvel fans are crashing out over Avengers: Doomsday's early release plans: "We're going to have the entire film online"

Avengers: Doomsday is releasing early in some countries, and fans have valid concerns over spoilers: "We’re going to have the entire film online"
As confirmed by several cinema outlets, Avengers: Doomsday will be released in the UK and some other territories on December 16, as early as 6:00 AM GMT (1:00 AM Eastern). In the US and Canada, the movie is still locked in for December 18.
"They really have to do December 16 screenings in US/Canada too," one concerned fan wrote on Twitter. "We’re going to have the entire film online by the time the first screening in North America happens."
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"Sorry USA brace yourself for spoilers to be online," another commenter said, summing up the mood of a social media contingent that will have to do their level best to avoid spoilers and leaks for at least 48 hours in the lead-up to release.
"The UK will spoil it for us all!" another added, perhaps mindful of Spider-Man actor Tom Holland's penchant for revealing major Avengers story details ahead of time.
From across the pond, it's safe to say fans are stoked. One joked, "Being from the UK does have its benefits after all." Another declared it an "absolute win", using Smart Hulk's iconic Endgame reaction GIF to help reflect their feelings.
Wherever you are in the world, though, those social media concerns are definitely valid. Avengers: Endgame Encore's bonus scenes that help set up Doomsday were leaked ahead of its US release by fans around the world who were lucky enough to watch it early.
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The lack of a simultaneous worldwide release is something that has dogged Marvel blockbusters in recent years. There have been early UK releases for several MCU movies, back to the likes of Captain America: Brave New World. On the flip side, Brits will surely remember the insanity of Ant-Man and the Wasp coming to cinemas over a month later than the US because of the World Cup.
While it's not that bad, it does seem like those in the US will need to put up every social media barrier possible to avoid Avengers: Doomsday spoilers before December 18. Good luck with that.
For more on the MCU, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies – including Doomsday. There's even a Marvel timeline to help you make sense of events stretching back decades.