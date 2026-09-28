The Witcher 3 writer behind the RPG's most iconic questline returns to CD Projekt Red after 10 years, right on time for The Witcher 4

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Karolina Stachyra returns to the legendary studio

Geralt with a bloody lip lies on the ground
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Although The Witcher 3 came out over a decade ago now, it still boasts some of the greatest talent the video game industry has known – especially in the writing department.

Karolina Stachyra is no exception, having worked at CD Projekt Red as a senior writer on The Witcher 3 from 2012 to 2016.

She helped shape the "main storyline," as her LinkedIn profile highlights, but she also designed some of its greatest questlines – including what might just stand as the greatest of all: Bloody Baron. Stachyra created a good chunk of expansion content, too, like the Dead Man's Party quest.

In other words, she's incredibly skilled… and after about 10 years, she's returning to the beloved Witcher studio as an "expert writer" – right on time for The Witcher 4, you know.

Stachyra doesn't actually specify what projects she's working on now, however, so it might not be The Witcher 4, to be fair. There's a small chance she's contributed to The Witcher 3 Remastered or Songs of the Past as well, considering the timing.

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Stachyra's profile says her new stint at CD Projekt Red started in February this year, when she joined as a freelance consultant. August is when she stepped into her presumably more stable role as expert writer – but that's all the LinkedIn specifies, really.

It's exciting to see, nonetheless, especially as her return marks yet another talented arrival at the studio. Back in May, there was senior Kingdom Come: Deliverance designer and writer Zdeněk Glatz.

Before that, CD Projekt Red welcomed other Warhorse Studios veterans, an ex-Baldur's Gate 3 dev, a former Mass Effect lead, and more – over 220 new developers, in fact.

The future looks bright for the company, if you ask me, with so much in store. There's The Witcher 4, of course, but also Cyberpunk 2 and other new titles shrouded in mystery. In other words, it's a brilliant time to be an RPG stan… that's for certain.

Searching for new games to wishlist? Browse through our roundup of the best upcoming CD Projekt Red games to keep an eye on.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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