The Witcher 3 hasn't had an expansion in 10 years because "good things take time" and Songs of the Past was dead for a while, says CD Projekt Red dev

News
By
Published

"We were heartbroken when our story disappeared in the vaults"

The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past expansion screenshot
(Image credit: CDPR)

Earlier this week, Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 gave us our first look at The Witcher 3 Remastered and as CD Projekt Red's huge new DLC for the RPG, Songs of the Past – an expansion that's apparently existed in theory for quite some time now.

Fool's Theory, the studio partnering with CD Projekt Red for the expansion's development, reveals as much in an interview with Eurogamer, explaining that The Witcher 3 team had in fact conceptualized Songs of the Past "years" ago – but "had to put it aside for various reasons."

How did the original developers feel about that, though? Well, according to quest designer Philipp Weber, it wasn't easy for them to do.

"Good things take time," however – and that's precisely the case with Songs of the Past.

As he goes on to write over on X in response to Fool's Theory's words on the expansion's "age," if you will," it was still tough. "At first, we were heartbroken when our story disappeared in the vaults."

But, then, Fool's Theory swooped in and came to the rescue… breathing life back into The Witcher 3, 10 years after its last expansion, Blood and Wine.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"Imagine the wonderful surprise when years later, our good friends at Fool's Theory would take the bones of this story and developed it into the Songs of the Past," as Weber recalls.

It's a bittersweet memory, I'm sure – helping think up what might end up standing as one of the greatest Witcher 3 expansions, having to scrap it for a good while, and then seeing it come back into the limelight with the help of fellow devs at another studio.

Songs of the Past itself takes us to Letten, home of everyone's favorite bard, Dandelion, as Geralt journeys to find the whereabouts of his musically talented friend. From Belleteyn to silver chains as a weapon, the expansion will let us experience many series firsts as the snowy-haired protagonist… and I, for one, cannot wait.

Between that and The Witcher 4, I'm honestly not sure what I'm more excited about.

It's a good time to be a Witcher fan, eh? Be sure to browse through our roundup of all the upcoming CD Projekt Red games for even more to look forward to.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Xbox
    1
    Persona 6 boss doesn't want "to make games for the global market," only something "we ourselves genuinely find exciting"
  2. 2
    Google's new Pokémon Sleep special edition Fitbit slaps Pikachu on your wrist
  3. 3
    "I think some of the team were a little shocked by the tabloid response," says original GTA dev
  4. 4
    Blaze is bringing back a mystery Evercade cartirdge that you may have missed the first time around
  5. 5
    The Sinking City 2 Salt Storage code