The Division 2 is getting a Central Park-focused expansion and crossplay that took 7 years because Ubisoft had to rebuild parts of the game

It may have taken seven years, but The Division 2 is finally getting crossplay. On top of that, we have more details on the latest expansion for Ubisoft's dystopian online action game, which adds a true New York City landmark.
First thing's first, though: crossplay. It's happening, at long last. The option is available across all platforms, and it'll be enabled by default. Clan size is going up to 100 to allow everyone to play together, and it'll launch in November. Clans will also be imported over, whereas leaderboards are going to be reset.
"Bringing Agents together across platforms has required significant work behind the scenes, including partially rebuilding the game’s online architecture," Ubisoft writes. "With crossplay, your platform will no longer stand between you and other Agents, opening up matchmaking and allowing more of the community to play together."
This is well overdue, but the fact some of the release's inner workings needed tinkering helps explain why it's taken so long. Making these facets a reality is often much more complicated than it may seem on the surface.
Besides getting crossplay, the new DLC is called Echoes of Central Park, focusing on the well-trodden area. In the darkened world of The Division 2, the park was used to bury bodies and left to grow out over the years. Nobody's sure what's going on in there now, but something's happening that pulls players towards the endless urban forestry.
"The expansion begins with a distress call coming from somewhere inside the park. Across the Upper West Side, rumors are spreading about what lies beyond its gates," reads the official description. "Agents will need to investigate those reports, prepare for what lies ahead, and eventually enter Central Park to uncover what has happened there since the outbreak."
It sounds very The Last of Us, and that's a compliment. A deeper dive into Echoes of Central Park is coming September 24, so mark the date. There's plenty of life in The Division 2 yet, it seems.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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