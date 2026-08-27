Tides of Annihilation devs are "continuously monitoring new developments" in AI technology, but will be using the techniques they "are the best at" in development instead

The team at Eclipse Glow Games, the studio behind the upcoming single-player fantasy adventure Tides of Annihilation, says that devs are using "traditional methods" to make the game, based on the developers' years of experience in the industry. While they claim to be "paying attention" to AI technology, they say they want to use the techniques they have the "most expertise in."
In an interview with Game*Spark that's been translated by GamesRadar+, Eclipse Glow Games describes the studio's philosophy when it comes to using AI technology. "We are consistently paying attention to the developments in AI technology," it says. "Over the last few years, AI technology, particularly image generation, has evolved at an extremely rapid pace, and we are continuously monitoring new developments."
While the team is keeping an eye on the new technology, it appears they have chosen to leverage the developers' professional expertise to work on Tides of Annihilation. "For our own development pipeline, we've adopted relatively traditional methods for producing a single-player game," Eclipse Glow Games says.
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"Our team is made up of numerous developers who have spent a long time in the gaming industry, so our creators are applying their specialties and their techniques that they have refined over time to the production process," it continues. "Because this is our studio's first project, we decided that we wanted to make it using the methods and development pipeline that we are the best at and have the most expertise in."
The use of AI to develop games is much more accepted in Asia than in the West, where pushback against AI has been much stronger. In particular, Eclipse Glow Games is based in China, where AI adoption is more prevalent. The Chinese company NetEase has previously asserted its pro-AI stance, and Chinese free-to-play RPG Where Winds Meet is infamous for its use of NPC AI chatbots.
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