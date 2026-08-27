Google's new Pokémon Sleep special edition Fitbit slaps Pikachu on your wrist

Pokémon is coming to your wrist, no not in the Pokemon Go wearable we've all been asking for for years, but in the form of a special edition Fitbit Air. Google announced the collaboration today, bringing a Snorlaxian blue aesthetic to its 2026 release with a launch date set for September 15 and pre-orders live right now.
The $129.99 device originally launched back in May as a lightweight health tracker built with Gemini's AI features in mind. The Pokémon Sleep version functions exactly the same as a regular Fitbit Air, just with that relaxing blue colorway and an appropriately snoozy Pikachu stamped onto the strap. Everyone's favorite electric-type stands out against the background with a yellow border design, shared by the Pokémon Sleep logo to the right.
Fitbit Air, Pokémon Sleep Edition
Pre-orders for the Pokémon Sleep Edition Fitbit Air are now open at Google, with the official Sleepy Blue colorway up for grabs on the main product page. You're paying for that Poké-license, though. The Fitbit Air usually only comes in at $99.99, throwing Pikachu on there is adding an extra $30 to the price tag.
If you already have a fitness tracker, it's worth noting that most mainstream models already support all the same Pokémon Sleep integration features. There aren't any additional sleep tracking bonuses to be found in this special edition, Pikachu's for vibes only.
Pokémon Sleep tracks your rest each night, before rewarding that slumber with new creatures for your Sleep Style Pokédex. The game side of things has you researching different Pokémon sleeping patterns, all while keeping Snorlax berried and happy. Again, most fitness trackers already integrate directly with the app via iOS or Android, the new Pokémon Sleep Fitbit Air is simply an extra statement piece.
I wouldn't be surprised if this was a hit, though. The run on Pokémon merch is relentless - in just the last few weeks we've had resellers charging ridiculous amounts for free donut boxes, and the Pokémon Polaroid camera pre-orders recently sold out in just a couple of days as well. If you're a major fan and have been meaning to pick up a fitness tracker anyway, this is one to jump on sooner rather than later.
The Fitbit Air is a lighter tracker. You won't find the in-depth metrics of more premium, screen-based devices here. However, it's positioned well as a screen-free alternative to expensive Apple Watch, Garmin, and Fitbit Charge wearables.
Pikachu's app seems to be a good fit here as well. Many opt for the Fitbit Air specifically for its sleep tracking. Its low-weight, breathable design looks to keep it comfortable. Some reports state that it's not quite as good at automatic workout tracking, and can miss some activities. It also lacks the GPS features of more sophisticated smartwatches as well.
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For more pocket monsters, check out where to buy Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration cards as well as all the upcoming Pokémon Halloween merch.