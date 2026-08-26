The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past expansion doesn't have to make the RPG "feel different" because it's still "relevant" after 11 years, says CD Projekt Red dev

The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past isn't going to make the 11-year-old base game feel brand new, because it doesn't need to. CD Projekt Red and the Songs of the Past expansion's co-developer Fool's Theory knows The Witcher 3 is the ideal RPG experience, so Songs of the Past – due in 2027 – should enhance rather than overpower it.
It'll be like a pinch of salt. Fool's Theory CEO Jakub Rokosz explains to PC Gamer in a new interview, "I wouldn't say that [Songs of the Past] will feel different, simply because Witcher 3 aged really well, as a game."
"It's still very relevant," Rokosz continues to say about The Witcher 3. "It became a staple for RPGs back in the day when it came out, and even now, when you replay it, you don't really feel it's an old game." In this case, words like "back in the day" and "old" refer to the candied days of 2015, which, in video game years, isn't so gravely long ago. Some of the most essential video games in history, like Silent Hill, take nearly 30 years to get a remake, or they never do, and they're never blessed with belated expansions, or even just little botox.
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So The Witcher 3 is lucky: it's young, and CD Projekt Red is making sure it stays beautiful. CD Projekt Red executive producer Jakub Kutrzuba tells PC Gamer The Witcher 3 remaster launching on September 29 should look like it "released in 2026."
"All the improvements make the combat much more smooth, much more natural," explains CD Projekt's joint CEO Adam Badowski. "You can change target while playing the animation or performing strikes, and it gives the game a kind of freshness."
GamesRadar+ managing editor Ali Jones got to taste a bit of those improvements during his scripted demo time with Songs of the Past at Gamescom 2026.
"Even this story-based section seems to fit seamlessly into the existing world of The Witcher 3, while the upcoming remaster's features push much of what made the original game so special even further," Ali writes in his demo preview. See? Enhance, not overpower. Any more than that, and CD Projekt Red would be ruining a great set of bones – and the developer knows it.
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