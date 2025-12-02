The Witcher 4 seems stronger than ever, as ex-Baldur's Gate 3 dev joins the team behind CD Projekt Red's new RPG: "Time to trade in my Baldur's Gate dice for some Polish steel"

News
By published

He dubs CDPR "one of the most ambitious studios in the industry"

Ciri seen in the cinematic reveal trailer for The Witcher 4, out of breath from a fight.
(Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

As work on The Witcher 4 continues to press on, CD Projekt Red welcomes new developers to its team of talented RPG masterminds – and one of its more recent newcomers is none other than a former Baldur's Gate 3 artist.

Felix Pedulla, who has plenty of cinematic experience under his belt now, worked at Larian Studios for a solid six years. While there, he served as a senior cinematic artist on Baldur's Gate 3 – an RPG I'd argue genuinely might have some of the most beautiful and emotional cinematic work I've ever seen in the genre. Pedulla is ready to set sail, however, and is moving on to another behemoth project: The Witcher 4.