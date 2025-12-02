The Witcher 4 seems stronger than ever, as ex-Baldur's Gate 3 dev joins the team behind CD Projekt Red's new RPG: "Time to trade in my Baldur's Gate dice for some Polish steel"

As work on The Witcher 4 continues to press on, CD Projekt Red welcomes new developers to its team of talented RPG masterminds – and one of its more recent newcomers is none other than a former Baldur's Gate 3 artist.

Felix Pedulla, who has plenty of cinematic experience under his belt now, worked at Larian Studios for a solid six years. While there, he served as a senior cinematic artist on Baldur's Gate 3 – an RPG I'd argue genuinely might have some of the most beautiful and emotional cinematic work I've ever seen in the genre. Pedulla is ready to set sail, however, and is moving on to another behemoth project: The Witcher 4.

The ex-Baldur's Gate 3 dev reveals as much in a new LinkedIn post, celebrating his time at Larian Studios while looking forward to what's next now with CD Projekt Red. "After an incredible and frankly wild six-year ride with the amazing team at Larian Studios, a new chapter begins," writes the artist, his profile showing he's a "Senior Cinematic Designer" at CDPR. "I'm so grateful for every chaotic, creative, and unforgettable moment we shared."



Pedulla continues: "We made some serious magic together, and I'll forever cherish the lessons and memories. A huge thank you to all my incredible colleagues and friends I made." He then admits his excitement surrounding his new role with The Witcher 4 devs, exclaiming, "As one adventure ends, another begins! I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I'm joining the legendary team at CD Projekt Red as a Senior Cinematic Designer!"