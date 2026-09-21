The Witcher 3 will be free on PC for Xbox players next week, CD Projekt Red confirms, all thanks to the RPG's new remaster

Good news for Xbox users: CD Projekt Red says that The Witcher 3 Remastered will be part of Microsoft's Xbox Play Anywhere program come its September 29 release.
What exactly does that mean? Well, put simply, folks who play The Witcher 3 Remastered on the Xbox Series X|S will be able to play on PC as well… entirely for free.
CD Projekt Red confirms as much over on Twitter (as machine-translated via the platform's own built-in software, DeepL, and Google), stating that the Xbox version of the RPG's remaster will support Xbox Play Anywhere, the program that allows us to play Xbox games on our computers, too.
It's quite good news, seeing as people won't have to 'double dip,' so to speak, should they already own The Witcher 3 on Xbox – and it's made all the better by the fact that the remaster itself is arriving as a completely free upgrade for those of us with the base game in our libraries.
We've got everything from "improved combat" to massively reworked visuals to look forward to with it, too, which is just the cherry on top.
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This marks yet another win for the Xbox brand as well, seeing as it's had a few (and then some) recently.
There's the whole disc-to-digital program that's rolling out, allowing users to claim digital copies of games they buy physically. Then, there's the fact that Physint, Hideo Kojima's upcoming project, has now moved from PlayStation to having Xbox as its publisher. All in all, Microsoft's gaming arm is clearly celebrating various wins.
CD Projekt Red's free availability on PC for Xbox users is another, I suppose. Now we just need to (im)patiently wait for The Witcher 3 Remastered… and all the other upcoming CD Projekt Red games, from The Witcher 4 to the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, whenever it may come.
But, with the remaster and new expansion Songs of the Past in the works, I'd say we'll have plenty to tide us over.
The Witcher 3 "is not a monument" says lead writer ahead of Songs of the Past, which means "adding a new expansion is not such a huge deal."