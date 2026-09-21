Slayers 2 codes (September 2026) for Wen, Spins, and stat resets

You'll want to redeem the latest Slayers 2 codes, whether you're still getting used to the RPG game and want to reset your Skill Tree to try something new or if you're saving up your Wen for a new Breathing Style.
The latest promos are incredibly useful thanks to the variety of rewards they grant, so even if you aren't looking to reset your Skill Tree stat points in this Roblox experience, there's still plenty of useful gear to get hold of.
If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Slayers 2 codes
These are the Slayers 2 codes you can redeem in-game right now:
RELEASE26 - 100x Wen, 30x Spins, 1x Ore
SKILLTREERESET - Skill Tree Points reset
There are some caveats with the current Slayers 2 codes. First off, to redeem RELEASE26, you must first like the Ouw Productions Roblox Community. You don't have to like the game, even though the text suggests to do so. Once you've joined the community, you still need to enter the code in the redemption box on the landing page.
For any Skill Tree reset codes, you will receive a warning as the effect is immediate, and therefore the code should only be redeemed if and when you want to reset your skill tree.
To redeem Slayers 2 codes, you need to enter them into the redemption box on the game's landing page. To return to this screen from within the game, click on the menu button at the top of the screen, then select 'Return to the Main Menu' at the bottom of the list. Alternatively, you can just redeem codes when you launch the game.
Expired Slayers 2 codes
EVILARTSPINS - 54x Spins
SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - 39x Spins
POINTSRESET - Skill Tree Points reset
Slayers 2 already has some expired codes since it got its new name, and no doubt those at the top of the page will join them soon, so redeem them as soon as possible. When codes do expire, I'll move them down here so you don't waste any time.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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