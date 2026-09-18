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Roblox The Hunt 20 guide - all items and games

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In the latest Roblox the Hunt game, celebrating Roblox's birthday, you can experience the best games of the last 20 years

A player touches a large 3D Roblox Tilt icon in the Roblox The Hunt 20 hub.
(Image credit: Roblox)
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Roblox The Hunt 20 is a new event celebrating the gaming platform's huge milestone with a look back on some of the top games from the last 20 years. While playing each of the 20 beloved games including in the line-up, including Piggy and Dress to Impress, you can complete quests to earn exclusive rewards.

If you want to grab it all before the event ends, here's everything you need to know, including all the Roblox the Hunt 20 items you can collect, which games are making an appearance, and each of the quests you need to complete.

How to play Roblox the Hunt 20 and claim rewards

A player claims a reward in the 2006 Roblox the Hunt 20 event hub.

(Image credit: Roblox)

When you first enter the Roblox the Hunt 20 experience, you'll be faced with a large 3D version of the Roblox Tilt icon. Interact with this to be taken to 2006, where the event begins. You'll then be able to interact with more of these to move through each year chronologically, right up to 2025. However, if you move on from one year to the next, you cannot return until you've finished.

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From each year hub, you can access that year's game and play it for your rewards. However, you don't have to complete each game in order - you don't even have to complete each game at all - so I'd recommend you complete Roblox The Hunt 20 by checking the list below, and accessing each game you want to play directly from the Roblox launcher. Then, once you've completing all the quests you want to complete, then head into the Roblox the Hunt 20 experience to claim your rewards.

A player holds a reward in the air in Roblox the Hunt 20

(Image credit: Roblox)

To claim your reward, complete the quest in the relevant game and then interact with the shimmering statue in that game's Roblox the Hunt 20 hub. You can then move onto the next hub and do the same thing, provided you've already completed the quest.

This all also means that if you only want rewards from certain experiences, you can complete the quests in those respective games and skip through the hubs you aren't interested in, but you must reach the hub for the rewards you do want and claim them there - just completing the quest alone is not enough. For example, if you want the reward for the Grow a Garden quest only, you must skip through all 19 prior hubs and claim the item in the GaG hub after completing the quest in-game.

All Roblox the Hunt 20 games, quests, and items

The 2009 hub area in Roblox the Hunt 20.

(Image credit: Roblox)

You can find all of the quests you need to complete below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Game

Quest

Reward

Crossroads

Get three KOs

Crossroads Tower Item and Badge

Sword Fights on the Heights IV

Collect four swords

Duel of the Heights Item and Badge

Rocket Arena

Get five KOs

Brick-Blast Jetpack Item and Badge

Chaos Canyon

Get four KOs

Crest of the Canyon Item and Badge

Work at a Pizza Place

Steal the secret recipe (questline)

Builder Brother's Balancing Act Item and Badge

Natural Disaster Survival

Rescue three animals

The Disaster Forecaster Item and Badge

Base Wars

Win one match or lose two matches in Skirmish

Manliest Man Award Item and Badge

Apocalypse Rising 2

Find a primary weapon, a melee weapon, and a backpack
Kill five zombies
Travel 5,000 studs on foot and witness a sunrise or sunset

Biting BLOXikin Item and Badge

Murder Mystery 2

Collect 50 coins

Knife-Dodger's Bighead Item and Badge

Lumber Tycoon 2

Give wood to Geck

Leather Adventure Backpack Item and Badge

Roblox High School

Complete Roblox 20 event questline

Time Travel Schoolpack Item and Badge

Jailbreak

Rescue five NPCs

A Bandit's Bandana Item and Badge

Build a Boat for Treasure

Bake an anniversary cake

Build a Boat for a Top Hat Item and Badge

Adopt Me!

Earn $400, purchase and hatch the Throwback Egg

The KittyKanka Item and Badge

World // Zero

Complete the OG tower and defeat the boss

Hounds of the Zero Item and Badge

Piggy

Escape two games in Book One

Willow's Legacy Hood Item and Badge

Berry Avenue RP

Complete the story quest

The Berry Bindle Item and Badge

Blade Ball

Collect three Knight Tix in Serpent Breakout

The Last Deflection Item and Badge

Dress to Impress

Teleport to the 2024 Rewind event and compete in two rounds

The Runway Sunhat Item and Badge

Grow a Garden

Steal 50 fruit from the Owl and deliver them to Sam

Grown from a Garden Item and Badge

Once again, don't forget to return to the Roblox the Hunt 20 hub to claim your rewards once you've completed each quest, as just completing the quest doesn't automatically grant the reward. You must also claim each reward before earning the associated badge, too.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Roblox the Hunt 20. If you need me again, you can find me in Piggy's house.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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