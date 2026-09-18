Roblox The Hunt 20 guide - all items and games

Roblox The Hunt 20 is a new event celebrating the gaming platform's huge milestone with a look back on some of the top games from the last 20 years. While playing each of the 20 beloved games including in the line-up, including Piggy and Dress to Impress, you can complete quests to earn exclusive rewards.
If you want to grab it all before the event ends, here's everything you need to know, including all the Roblox the Hunt 20 items you can collect, which games are making an appearance, and each of the quests you need to complete.
How to play Roblox the Hunt 20 and claim rewards
When you first enter the Roblox the Hunt 20 experience, you'll be faced with a large 3D version of the Roblox Tilt icon. Interact with this to be taken to 2006, where the event begins. You'll then be able to interact with more of these to move through each year chronologically, right up to 2025. However, if you move on from one year to the next, you cannot return until you've finished.
From each year hub, you can access that year's game and play it for your rewards. However, you don't have to complete each game in order - you don't even have to complete each game at all - so I'd recommend you complete Roblox The Hunt 20 by checking the list below, and accessing each game you want to play directly from the Roblox launcher. Then, once you've completing all the quests you want to complete, then head into the Roblox the Hunt 20 experience to claim your rewards.
To claim your reward, complete the quest in the relevant game and then interact with the shimmering statue in that game's Roblox the Hunt 20 hub. You can then move onto the next hub and do the same thing, provided you've already completed the quest.
This all also means that if you only want rewards from certain experiences, you can complete the quests in those respective games and skip through the hubs you aren't interested in, but you must reach the hub for the rewards you do want and claim them there - just completing the quest alone is not enough. For example, if you want the reward for the Grow a Garden quest only, you must skip through all 19 prior hubs and claim the item in the GaG hub after completing the quest in-game.
All Roblox the Hunt 20 games, quests, and items
You can find all of the quests you need to complete below:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Game
Quest
Reward
Crossroads
Get three KOs
Crossroads Tower Item and Badge
Sword Fights on the Heights IV
Collect four swords
Duel of the Heights Item and Badge
Rocket Arena
Get five KOs
Brick-Blast Jetpack Item and Badge
Chaos Canyon
Get four KOs
Crest of the Canyon Item and Badge
Work at a Pizza Place
Steal the secret recipe (questline)
Builder Brother's Balancing Act Item and Badge
Natural Disaster Survival
Rescue three animals
The Disaster Forecaster Item and Badge
Base Wars
Win one match or lose two matches in Skirmish
Manliest Man Award Item and Badge
Apocalypse Rising 2
Find a primary weapon, a melee weapon, and a backpack Kill five zombies Travel 5,000 studs on foot and witness a sunrise or sunset
Steal 50 fruit from the Owl and deliver them to Sam
Grown from a Garden Item and Badge
Once again, don't forget to return to the Roblox the Hunt 20 hub to claim your rewards once you've completed each quest, as just completing the quest doesn't automatically grant the reward. You must also claim each reward before earning the associated badge, too.
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So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Roblox the Hunt 20. If you need me again, you can find me in Piggy's house.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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