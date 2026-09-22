Jailbreak codes (September 2026) for cosmetics and cash

These Jailbreak codes will give you a boost, whether you're a regular player or you're here for the first time thanks to the Roblox the Hunt 20 event. Jailbreak is one of the 20 stars of the event, as we go on a trip back through time celebrating the last 20 years of Roblox.
You'll need to save five NPCs as part of the Roblox the Hunt 20 event quest, so redeem these codes to receive some bonus funds to get you around the 2017-themed map. Other promos award you with some cool cosmetics, so they won't help much, but they will make your whip look hot as you complete your quest.
Plus, while you're completing all of the Roblox the Hunt 20 event quests, you should also take a look at the other Roblox promo codes you can redeem for use across all experiences.
All Jailbreak codes
These are the Jailbreak codes you can redeem during Roblox the Hunt 20:
YoutubeNoobFreak - Noobfreak Tire Sticker
YoutubeHelloItsVG - HelloItsVG Tire Sticker
BigMac8241 - $555
As you can see, there are currently three valid Jailbreak codes, and you can redeem them right now for a combination of cash and cosmetics. These aren't new codes for the event, though, so if you're a regular Jailbreak player, you may find you've already claimed them.
Redeeming Jailbreak codes isn't easy, as you first need to find an ATM. There are a few scattered around each map, but you might struggle to find them. My only advice is to head to places you'd expect to find an ATM and keep an eye out for the bright blue machine, one of which you can see in the image above.
When you find one, approach and interact with an ATM, at which point you'll see the codes redemption box. Enter a code into the box from the list above and click Redeem to claim your code.
Expired Jailbreak codes
8billion - $18,888
apr26 - $20,000
20KCASH4U - $20,000
Since Jailbreak is an older Roblox experience, there are loads of expired codes, including the ones above. I'll also add the current valid codes to this list when they too expire, to prevent you wasting your time.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.