The best VEL 46 builds in MW4

Looking at SMGs, the best VEL 46 loadout is tricky to figure out, as it’ll depend on your tastes and intended use. Players favour assault rifles and SMGs overall as the best guns in MW4, and they’re not wrong to do so. In close-quarter and mid-range engagements in particular there's a clear advantage to using fast firing Vel 46, so I've cooked three builds that adapt to different styles - a run and gun option as well as something for mid range and long range, as much as you can push an SMG at least.
VEL 46 run-and-gun build
Muzzle: FSS Crackdown Heavy Silencer
Laser: QFL-S4.5 Bright Hip Laser
Underbarrel: V46 Vert-Tac Vertical Grip
Magazine: 60-Round Drum
Stock: Exp U-Turn Stock
You mainly want two things from a killer close-range SMG build, and that’s mobility, silence, and plenty of bullets per mag to burn through. This VEL 46 run-and-gun build takes care of all that.
First, put the FSS Crackdown Heavy Silencer on it for extra damage at range, accuracy, and help with staying silent while infiltrating enemy territory. Then, go with the QFL-S4.5 Bright Hip Laser for good accuracy while running around and without an optic attachment. Finally, the build comes together when you mix of the V46 Vert-Tac Vertical Grip, 60-Round Drum magazine, and Exp U-Turn Stock for mobility and extra hipfire recoil handling.
The best VEL 46 mid range loadout doesn’t magically turn the SMG into an assault rifle, but it’s a fantastic all-around performer that doesn’t sacrifice the high mobility the weapon class is known for. With the RV-B V2 Light Barrel and XRK Clutch-LS Dim ADS Laser, quick and snappy ADS aiming is preserved, as we’re not going with hipfire as our main target again.
When it comes to the optic slot, any x1 or x2 option works, but the VLK Trimmer Reflex is a good fit for SMGs that doesn’t take up much space. Finally, to keep this build nimble and ADS-oriented, put the VEL 46 Extended Tactical Stock and LM Combat Grip on it.
Best VEL 46 long-range build
Barrel: VB-46 Series 11 Long Barrel
Muzzle: FSS Crackdown Heavy Silencer
Underbarrel: FSS Tac90 Angled Short Grip
Optic: Cronen R808
Stock: EXP Lockdown Heavy Short Stock
Turning this SMG into a long-range weapon might sound like a bad idea on paper, but don’t underestimate what the best VEL 46 long-range build can do. Even if I favour damage at long range and accuracy while ADSing, it remains extremely reliable in close encounters.
For the optic slot, we recommend the Cronen R808, as you don’t want to engage with faraway opponents and x4 is more than enough for this weapon. Then, we’ve gone with the VB-46 Series 11 Long Barrel, FSS Crackdown Heavy Silencer (too good to pass up), FSS Tac90 Angled Short Grip, and EXP Lockdown Heavy Short Stock for mix of strong long-range performance, ADS accuracy, and even decent hipfire. This bad boy will make you forget about ARs if you know how to use it.
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Fran Ruiz is that big Star Wars and Jurassic Park guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features, news, and other longform articles for Future's sites since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also served as an associate editor at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.
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