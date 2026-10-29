Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 devs nerf one of DMZ's most-hated perks because players were using it "as a combat mechanic instead of a survival mechanic"

True to its name, the Possum perk lets players play dead after being downed in DMZ mode. However, many used this to get taken out only to immediately get back up and defeat the person who took them down, rather than just give themselves another chance to survive the game.
In the latest patch notes for Modern Warfare 4, Infinity Ward acknowledged the complaints with a statement about the perk: "The intention for Possum is to give a high-level operator a second chance. With the current iteration, Possum was being used as a combat mechanic instead of a survival mechanic."
Alongside this statement are the details of the perk's change, which now will disallow players from activating Possum while the team that killed them is nearby, or if the team is hanging out there for a long time, until 4 minutes pass.
The statement continues, "These tweaks are meant to prevent players from getting right back into the fight which they had just lost." Infinity Ward added, "We will be watching the use of Possum with this change to see if it has the desired effect," and that the range and duration of the new change can be returned going forward.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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