How to place a transmitter on top of two radio towers in Modern Warfare 4 DMZ

Radio towers in MW4 DMZ are found all over the map, and one of the earliest missions tasks you with placing transmitters on top of two different radio towers. This is part of the ‘Underground’ chapter, which eventually asks you to complete the ‘Triangulation’ order in Call of Duty. It’s an easy one, but here’s what you should look for.
Radio tower locations in DMZ
There are several radio towers in the MW4 DMZ map, and they’re typically unguarded (unless you run into random patrols), so it’s just a matter of spotting the nearest ones so you don’t have to trek across the map to complete the ‘Triangulation’ order.
The map above has three different ones marked in a part of the map that’s not, at least based on my experience, very dangerous. You’re free to look for other ones, but these three are close to each other and easy to reach regardless of your starting location. You can see them from afar, and they’re hard to miss.
The game doesn’t explain how to actually use the transmitters on the towers very well, but it’s a simple process. First, just approach a radio tower of your choice and climb up. Make sure to face the correct side of the ladder.
Keep climbing until you can’t go any higher. At this point, face one of the metal poles that define the structure of the tower at the top. A prompt will allow you to place a transmitter, and a “transmitter” item isn’t required. Repeat this on a different tower to place the second transmitter.
After placing two transmitters on two different towers, you’ll need to head over to the top of La Grand Vie in Songdo Wharf (use the map), a named location to the east of Hajin, and do this one more time.
Fran Ruiz is that big Star Wars and Jurassic Park guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features, news, and other longform articles for Future's sites since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also served as an associate editor at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.
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