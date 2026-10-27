I'm making just one upgrade to my Nintendo Switch 2 setup ahead of Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

The best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers typically have one thing in common, but it rarely makes its way into our handheld adventures. Back buttons have been keeping thumbs on sticks for years now, and while the Switch 2 Pro Controller, 8BitDo Ultimate 2, GameSir Super Nova, and countless other gamepads keep those clackers to hand in docked mode, handheld players are often left in the dust. With the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake launching next week, I'm going to need some paddles on the go.
Thankfully, there's an all-in-one out there. We've been road-testing the CRKD Nitro Deck 2 all month, finally scoring it 4/5 stars in our review. The Joy-Con replacement system packs four back buttons into its chassis (alongside a host of additional features) and, despite only just hitting the market, it's already discounted.
The CRKD Nitro Deck 2 has only just hit the market, but it's already on sale. With $20 off the $99.99 launch price, Amazon has the Switch 2, Switch OLED, and OG Switch control system (with back buttons) down to a record-low $79.99.
We don't yet fully know how The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake's controls are going to pan out. U/DefiantCharacter has a pretty substantial shakedown of everything we've been shown via gameplay demos so far, though, and that gives us plenty to work with.
A lot of it is conjecture, of course, but there are some quick moments that would make sense to map across a set of rear clackers. Switching weapons, jumping while climbing, and swapping between items all (so far) look like face button or d-pad operations. While Ocarina of Time isn't exactly an esports speedster, keeping those controls within easy reach has its benefits.
I'm not a competitive player, I'm not climbing ranked, and I certainly can't stand against younger battle royale-ers. But I still love me a set of back buttons. Whether it's keeping my dodge nimble in Control: Resonant (or relieving some of that button mashing pressure) or simply speeding up my walk without having to hold 'B' in Pokemon Pokopia or Dragon Quest 2 HD 2D Remake, I'm living proof that you don't need to be a speedster to enjoy an extra set of buttons.
The main draw is that you get to keep your thumbs firmly on those main sticks. That means easier camera and movement controls while your other fingers take care of your quick-select items, dodges, attacks, and jumps. Less scrambling up and down the face of the controller makes for a far more relaxing experience, and a lot less pressure on these aging joints.
That's all fine and dandy in docked mode. Having to swap my whole control scheme when I'm playing on the go can halt proceedings. Plus, Ocarina of Time is begging to be played in handheld mode, curled up on a stormy Fall evening.
So what are your options?
The CRKD Nitro Deck 2 is the only Joy-Con replacement with back buttons we've fully tested and verified so far. It's a little more expensive than the previous generation (though today's discount is helping in that arena) but brings a chunkier, more ergonomic shape to your handheld adventures while offering thumbstick tightening, additional shoulder buttons, and adjustable deadzones. While that tightening process feels a little cheaper than it should at this price, the large Steam Deck-esque shape makes storage and transportation tricky, and that rumble is pretty OP, the Nitro Deck 2 also doubles as a docked pro controller. That's two cuccos with one Death Mountain boulder.
Alternatively, for $99.99 (usually $124.99), you can opt for the Mobapad M12S. This drops your back controls from four buttons to two, though it improves on the Nitro Deck 2's capacitor-based thumbsticks with full TMR tech. There's also the far-more-expensive Nyxi Hyperion 3 Ultra - a full-fat Switch 2 Joy-Con replacement system that keeps the OG's mouse functionality and its own TMR thumbsticks. You'll be dropping $149.99 (down from $199.99 at Amazon) on this set, though, and still halving CRKD's back button count.
Ultimately, we'll stick with the Nitro Deck 2 for Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. Those additional back paddles and the lower price make for a compelling setup upgrade ahead of release.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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