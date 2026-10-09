A truly great character creator "lets the ugly parts in"

News
By
Published

What makes for a truly great character creator? That's the chat for EP7 of the GamesRadar+ G+RLS podcast

Video games have that unique ability to make you feel reflected in a way that nothing else can, so it needs to include the things that we feel self-conscious about. Otherwise, it just becomes a perpetual youth simulator, or beauty simulator, in a way that I don't think is actually constructive for kind of mental health or just how diverse we all are.

The power of a great character creator is that it can make or break a game, especially a game where you consistently see your character in cutscenes or in conversations.

That's the topic for this week's episode of G+RLS, where Heather Wald, Rosalie Newcombe, and I discuss all the character creators we've loved of late, and what's still to be improved to truly reflect the diversity of humankind. From Dragon's Dogma 2 to the character representation in Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, there's certainly a few surprises that pop up in between.

You can watch the brand-new episode above, and do let me know what you think are the best character creators, especially if it's not one we've mentioned!

If you're new here, G+RLS is the GamesRadar+ podcast that tells the stories of women who game and the games they play. We release a new episode every other Friday, alternating between team chats on the games industry and interviews with creators, developers, voice actors, and more.

Join us for a new episode every other Friday and let us know what you'd love to hear us talking about. We're available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, and Amazon Music.

You can also watch episode 7 on YouTube below!

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Brand Director, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Every RTX Spark laptop under the microscope
    1
    The cheapest Nvidia RTX Spark gaming laptops are $2,599.99, here's where to pre-order the full roster
  2. 2
    After Zelda: Ocarina of Time, "Nintendo should be even more focused on remakes" to avoid PS5-like game droughts, ex-marketing leads say: "You'll be Sony, you'll have a problem"
  3. 3
    Anbernic is double-dipping into dual-screen handhelds with a new 3DS clone
  4. 4
    Best Buy has announced late-night store openings with limited Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 and Pro controller stock
  5. 5
    After Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Daredevil star Charlie Cox is in a new Sega game, but you don't know what it is: "It doesn't have a name yet"