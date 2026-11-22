Developer Nicalis has removed AI-generated music that appeared in a new update for roguelike darling The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+.
The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ received a new GTA 6-themed secret run this week, alongside the evergreen indie hit's PS5, Switch 2 and Xbox console ports, but players were quick to sniff out music generated with AI. Redditor ShweetsStuff found that the mode's new tracks were "100% generated with Suno (AI) (with proof)," by looking through "metadata included in the files shipped with the game."
Player concerns were quickly confirmed by the game's original lead designer and Mewgenics co-creator Edmund McMillen. "Woke up to a shit show, obviously I had no idea it featured generated music in the daily run, looking into how that happened and getting it removed, stay tuned," he tweeted.
It didn't take long for Nicalis to scrub the music in question from the game, either. Just yesterday, the studio pushed out a new update that removed "generated music files" on PC, alongside bug fixes and netcode improvements. The update has also been "submitted to Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony ASAP." There's no word on how exactly the genAI tracks slipped into the game.
Nicalis is also "fixing compatibility that was inadvertently broken for the mod community (thanks for making cool stuff!)" Look forward to more in future updates, then.
The controversy had a huge knock on effect to The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+'s Steam rating, as well. It now has an Overwhelmingly Negative rating on the platform, with just 8% of recent reviews logged as positive. "It's impressive that you can add nothing but crossplay in two years and somehow multiply the amount of bugs by three despite trying to fix those," one user review reads.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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