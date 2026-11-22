Implementing sex into GTA 6 in a believable way was quite tricky to pull off, according to developer Rockstar Games.
This being both a Grand Theft Auto game and a love story, it's not a shocker that sex and intimacy (and the most nudity I've ever seen in a video game) are so prominent in GTA 6. Getting the balance just right was pretty tough, however.
"Exploring the physical relationship between Jason and Lucia required a lot of thought and iteration," Rockstar's vice president of animation, Mark Tennant, explains in quotes given to GamesRadar ahead of our GTA 6 review.
"We needed to allow players to interact with the partner in a natural, loving way, with a believable progression based on their overall investment in the relationship," he adds. GTA 6's romance isn't a totally linear line. Jason and Lucia can be hotly passionate about each other or just be cordial partners in crime, depending on your choices, so how they interact physically needed to match their relationship status.
"This required us to create animation performances that found a realistic balance between player agency and partner response while keeping things fun, passionate, and rewarding," Tennant says.
It's a far cry from how many of the other games in the series dealt with sex, where your main interactions with romantic partners were impersonal and often transactional. On the flip side, GTA 6 is almost always making you consider someone outside of yourself and sex isn't just an awkward animation that plays if you drop some in-game cash. Jason and Lucia's central romance is the reason why Rockstar isn't letting you hire prostitutes this time around, too.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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