There are two moments where you'll wonder whether you can trust Benedict Halifax in GTA 6. The first is in an early GTA 6 mission in Chapter 3 called Dubious Provenance, which sends Jason and Lucia out to Capri to see about selling the statue. This is a time delayed quest, with the second act of this mission asking if you trust Halifax with the statue once more. And by the end of the quest, well, there's another decision you'll need to make regarding the shady art dealer in GTA 6.
I'm going to walk you through each of these choices, and ultimately help you answer whether you should trust Benedict Halifax in GTA 6. Naturally, there are light spoilers for the Dubious Provenance mission throughout.
Should you give the statue to Benedict Halifax in GTA 6?
Jason and Lucia want to see whether the statue that's come into their possession can be sold for some fast cash. The Dubious Provenance mission sees the pair take it to an antiques store for appraisal. While the owner isn't interested in handling the item, an art dealer named Benedict Halifax approaches you outside to offer their assistance. This presents a choice: Should you give the statue to Halifax?
Give the statue to Halifax: If you give Halifax the statue, he'll hand you a nice watch as collateral to prove he's on the up-and-up. Halifax will then disappear for a while, no matter how many times you try to call him. Don't worry though, this isn't the last time you'll see Halifax.
Don't give the statue to Halifax: You can choose not to give the statue to Halifax, but this really is just delaying the inevitable. You'll keep hold of the statue, but if you ever want to complete this mission and remove it from your GTA 6 Index you'll need to come back to Capri to hand it over.
How long does it take for Halifax to call you in GTA 6?
Presuming that you've handed the statue over to Halifax, you're invariably becoming worried that he has taken off with the most valuable item in your possession in GTA 6 thus far. Halifax will duck your call no matter how many times you try to contact the art dealer over the phone. It'll take a number of in-game days before Jason and Lucia make the decision to go back to Capri and confront Halifax, so just spend some time exploring until then.
Should you trust Benedict Halifax in GTA 6?
By the time you catch up with Benedict at a motel in GTA 6 (if you're wondering what room Halifax is in, it's 110), you learn some pretty interesting and intimate details about the gentleman. Benedict will ask for more time with the statue, presenting yet another choice: Should you trust Halifax?
Trust Halifax: If you decide to Trust Halifax, he'll ghost you again. Ultimately, Evelyn Andrews (the antiques store owner from before) will call you and divulge his whereabouts.
Don't Trust Halifax: This is the path of least resistance. Decide that you Don't Trust Halifax and he will immediately take you to the antiques store, kickstarting the final part of this mission early.
Trust Halifax: If you decide to Trust Halifax, he'll ghost you again. Ultimately, Evelyn Andrews (the antiques store owner from before) will call you and divulge his whereabouts.
Don't Trust Halifax: This is the path of least resistance. Decide that you Don't Trust Halifax and he will immediately take you to the antiques store, kickstarting the final part of this mission early.
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Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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