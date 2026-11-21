If you want to be a better criminal in Leonida, you're going to need to learn how to get a mask in GTA 6. Despite Rockstar making appearance a key factor in the new Wanted system, the game isn't super clear on the steps you can take to hide your identity – particularly as you're progressing through Chapter 1 of the GTA 6 missions list. Thankfully, I'm here to help you understand how to get neckwear in GTA 6, how to equip masks, and how to change them for new ones.
You can buy a mask in GTA 6 from any of the gun stores. Chuck's Tackle & Shot in Key Lento sells them (look at the central stand with the alligator head atop of it) from the beginning of the game, but you can head to any Ammu-Nation retailer to find more. Open up the GTA 6 Index, head into the weapons tab, and you'll be able to find all the relevant shops on your map. When you begin exploring Vice City and Vice Beach, you'll also find thrift stores that sell novelty masks, and high-end retailers which sell very fancy (and expensive) coverings that can be worn as well.
To wear a mask in GTA 6, you need to make sure that it's with you. You can add neckwear items to your loadout by visiting the wardrobe in your residences. Scroll to the accessories tab and that's where you'll find the Masks option, which separates them by brand. If you want options while you're on the road, you can also store some in the trunk of your personal vehicle in GTA 6 by highlighting it and pressing Square/X.
With a mask in your loadout, wearing it is as simple as holding L1/LB to open your loadout. Press R1/RB to scroll to the items menu, and then select Mask from the neckwear slot located at twelve-o'clock in the wheel. Press A to put it on, press A to remove it. Easy enough, and vital if you want to lose some of your Appearance Heat after robbing a store with CCTV equipment.
While hovering over the neckwear slot of your loadout, you can also press up and down to change the wear style of your mask in GTA 6. The first will see the mask conceal your face, which will draw panicked reactions from shop clerks, while the second will let you fashion the mask more appropriately.
Have more questions that you want answered? Then you should visit our GTA 6 Guide and Walkthrough hub for more essentials.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.