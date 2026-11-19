The need to refuel cars in GTA 6 is a brand new feature, one which requires you to keep an eye on your vehicle's fuel level as you drive. It's the sort of thing you need to be prepared for if you've stolen a vehicle from some poor unsuspecting citizen of Vice City as you may come screeching to a halt during the ensuing showdown with the police.
Regardless of whether you're behind the wheel of your favorite ride or one you've found out in the world, you can press Down on the D-pad to bring up the dynamic HUD. Between the name of your vehicle and the minimap, you'll spot a little icon – a gas pump icon encased in a circle. This denotes how much fuel you have in the tank:
Green icon and circle: Fuel is high and you're all good to go
Yellow icon and circle: Fuel is low and you should get to a gas station
Red icon and circle: Fuel is empty and the car will shut down any minute
You can refuel your car in GTA 6 by visiting a gas station. Any gas stations that you have discovered can be located by opening up the GTA 6 indexand heading to the Vehicles tab. Once you're in there, scroll to 'Gas Stations' and click Right on the D-pad. This will show every gas station that you have uncovered on the map in GTA 6, listed in order of how close they are to your current position.
If you're driving an electric vehicle in GTA 6, you'll need to visit an Electric Vehicle Charger instead. These can be located in exactly the same way as gas stations. Open the Index, visit the Vehicles tab, and then scroll to the 'Electric Chargers' option.
Once you've pulled your vehicle into a gas station, you'll need to drive it up to one of the pumps and click X/A when prompted. This menu will let you see which services are available, including refueling for a small fee and also the option to repair your car in GTA 6 as well.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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