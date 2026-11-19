If you're taking your first steps into Key Lento right now, you've no doubt realized that the day and night cycle is considerably longer than it ever was in Los Santos. So you are no doubt wondering how to change the time of day in GTA 6. It's possible, but it takes a little effort to do so.
The time of day in GTA 6 works dynamically, meaning that it gradually shifts as you're out in the world committing crimes, driving to destinations, and completing activities. There's big changes between day and night beyond the color palette change too. The police response times are a little longer at night, especially if you're far outside of a major city, while you may also find that buildings that you can enter are more likely to be occupied at night rather than day – you know, when the NPCs have jobs to be at.
So if you want to change the time of day in GTA 6 for whatever reason, the easiest way to do this is to go and rest up in the bed of your safehouse. Once Jason or Lucia is resting on the mattress, you have the option of pressing Square/X to sleep. From there you can choose to sleep until whatever time of day that you want to. A similar effect will happen if you try to fast travel in GTA 6 across longer destinations.
So that's how you can change the time of day in GTA 6, at least until you've got the story wrapped up. Once you're in the endgame, there is one of the GTA 6 cheats which is wholly dedicated to moving the time of day around – but you'll need to unlock that specific functionality before you can do so.
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Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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