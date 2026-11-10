How to play GTA 6 on Xbox One

Despite all of its technical advances, you will be able to play GTA 6 on Xbox One, which is an impressive feat even if it is relying on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service to stream it and the various limitations that it brings. Still, this does give players who haven't upgraded their Xboxes an opportunity to experience GTA 6 without having to splash out on expensive new hardware, so if you want to find out more then this is how to use an Xbox One to play GTA 6.
To play GTA 6 on Xbox One via Cloud Gaming, you'll need to purchase a digital copy of the game and have an Xbox Game Pass subscription (at any level) in order to access streaming. Once it launches on November 19 you should be able to open My games & apps > Full library > Owned games on your Xbox One, find GTA 6, then select it to begin a cloud-playable session. This also has the benefit of not needing to download the full GTA 6 GB size or have that amount of space clear on your hard drive.
As with all game streaming services, there are certain limitations to this set up. Rockstar have confirmed that GTA 6 will play via Xbox Cloud Gaming using Xbox Series S graphic settings, and you'll need to have a fast and stable internet connection to avoid any lag or other interruptions. You should also be aware that Xbox has recently introduced monthly limits to Cloud Gaming playtime, ranging from just 5 hours per month on Game Pass Essential to 15 monthly hours on Ultimate, so this may not be a practical solution if you want to play through the entire game this way.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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