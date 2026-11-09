Rockstar's owner expected GTA 6 to be big, but not this big: "We know that the numbers will speak for themselves soon enough"

It's safe to assume Take-Two Interactive had some inkling that GTA 6 was going to be monumentally big. It did spend an estimated $1 billion funding development at Rockstar, after all. However, now that the company has had a few months to analyze pre-order data, which have made an estimated $730 million in sales, leadership says it wasn't expecting it to be this big.
Take-Two says as much in its latest earnings presentation, which includes a section that reads: "Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI are tracking far above our initial expectations, and we know that the numbers will speak for themselves soon enough."
In the accompanying press release, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said GTA 6 pre-orders are "continuing to reach unprecedented levels," which I suppose is fair game when it comes to anything related to GTA 6 and money, and "we expect to deliver an historic year for our company." Again, not the hottest of takes considering GTA 6 has long been expected to be the biggest video game launch of all time.
Take-Two says it's sticking with its prediction of net bookings of about $8 billion for its full 2027 fiscal year, which really is a staggering number on a scale only ever seen in Take-Two's foremost competitors like EA, and possibly only EA. "We are confident in our ability to build on this incredible year as we release new hits, explore emerging business opportunities, expand our geographic footprint," reads Take-Two's presentation.
GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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