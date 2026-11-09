Rockstar spins the GTA 6 wheel again and lands on comically large music festival featuring Travis Scott, Cardi B, and composer Justice

Rockstar Games and PlayStation are hosting a festival dedicated to the music of GTA 6 on the game's launch weekend, featuring the game's composer, Justice.
It's wild to say, but here we are: GTA 6 is releasing next week. 13 years of waiting, GTA Online microtransaction spending, and "we got x before GTA 6" jokes, and the game is almost out. It's safe to say that GTA 6 will be the biggest single video game launch of all time when it finally arrives – and I'd be shocked if that weren't the case. At the very least, Rockstar and PlayStation are treating it as the biggest video game release of all-time because when has a game ever had a music festival dedicated to its launch?
Announced today, as part of its mission to take over Miami – including the Miami Heat rebranding into Vice City Heat – Grand Theft Auto 6 The Festival is coming to Miami on November 21, two days after the game finally launches. The festival will feature a number of artists from the GTA 6 soundtrack and will have two stages at Mana Wynwood in Miami.
Acts include Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, and Sofaygo under the "Cactus Jack presents" label, as well as Cardi B – with those presumably being the two headline acts for each stage. Also featured are Metro Boomin and a DJ set by Justice – the French duo responsible for the original score of GTA 6.
Potential attendees will have to enter their names into a lottery system, which closes tomorrow at 4pm ET before a draw at 7pm ET. Then on Wednesday at 12pm ET, you'll be able to purchase tickets if you were successful. Granted, I get the feeling a lot of people who are interested will be too busy playing a big video game that will be released a couple of days before.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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