Arkham Horror Remastered crowdfunder is so popular the community has kept it going for 108 extra hours

It seems like the board game community is really keen on Arkham Horror Remastered, because the crowdfunding page has been kept going for an extra 108 hours past the original deadline thanks to their support.
It's only been a couple of months since this revamp of the beloved, long-out-of-print horror game was announced, but the project has gone from strength to strength. Arkham Horror Remastered quickly hit its crowdfunding goal after its Gamefound campaign went live, and now – thanks to the 'Endgame' extension that's been running for over four days – it's sitting on more than $5.7 million. In fact, $803K has been added since this extended time period began.
In essence, Endgame creates a 10-minute timer. Every new backer resets that timer, and it'll only end when no-one else has backed the project.
As the name would suggest, this Remastered version harkens back to an older version of Arkham Horror – the 2005 edition, to be precise. While the current version is well-liked and still widely available at Amazon, it's very different; it's quicker and more streamlined than the crunchy, in-depth '05 board game.
So, why are fans trying to keep the campaign going? For starters, Arkham Horror Remastered will only be available via this Gamefound campaign – it isn't coming to retail at any point, so this is your only chance of adding it to your collection of the best board games. In addition, a new gameplay element is added with every 24-hour milestone. An exclusive art postcard is also added for every six hours the timer is kept running.
Stretch goals that have already been unlocked range from a host of new characters and monsters to physical elements like token holders modelled after eldritch gates. An Arkham Asylum postcard is still to go, being promised alongside another hero, Louis Brown.
There's no telling when this train will screech to a halt – so if you want the board game and haven't pledged yet, I'd do so now while you still have a chance. You won't get another opportunity, after all.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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