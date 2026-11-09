Comically large Nier: Automata file size has been fixed on Steam as official account offers "apologies" for making the action RPG 154GB larger than GTA 6's pre-load

After a supposedly small update sent NieR: Automata's PC file size skyrocketing from a modest 50GB to over 366GB, the devs have finally been able to fix things so the action RPG won't eat up all your storage space.
The update in question arrived last week, and added Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean as extra languages. All valuable additions, of course, but unfortunately, things clearly didn't go quite to plan with the patch, with the game inexplicably becoming 600% bigger in the process.
While the official NieR account apologized and offered a temporary workaround, advising players to uninstall the game's DLC to slim things down to the intended size, the situation obviously wasn't ideal. However, things should now be back to normal for everyone. "We have identified the cause and now resolved this issue," a new post reads. "Apologies for any inconvenience caused."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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