Comically large Nier: Automata file size has been fixed on Steam as official account offers "apologies" for making the action RPG 154GB larger than GTA 6's pre-load

News
By
Published

The game inexplicably became seven times larger on PC following an update

2B in Nier Automata
(Image credit: Square Enix)
0

After a supposedly small update sent NieR: Automata's PC file size skyrocketing from a modest 50GB to over 366GB, the devs have finally been able to fix things so the action RPG won't eat up all your storage space.

The update in question arrived last week, and added Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean as extra languages. All valuable additions, of course, but unfortunately, things clearly didn't go quite to plan with the patch, with the game inexplicably becoming 600% bigger in the process.

While the official NieR account apologized and offered a temporary workaround, advising players to uninstall the game's DLC to slim things down to the intended size, the situation obviously wasn't ideal. However, things should now be back to normal for everyone. "We have identified the cause and now resolved this issue," a new post reads. "Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

For most people, this whole situation was probably more amusing than it was genuinely inconvenient, because, again, how does this even happen? To put it into perspective, the septupled file size made NieR: Automata over 72% larger than the 212GB pre-load size for GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S announced by Rockstar Games last week. Hell, it was even bigger than the monstrous 300GB that Phantom Blade Zero developer S-Game told players to reserve to pre-load its 145GB action RPG last month.

The NieR account's initial response to the situation was pretty funny, too, as it acknowledged that "installation requires significantly more storage space than intended." Yeah, just a bit.

For Nier Automata, Yoko Taro just made the RPG he wanted to and "tried to stay hidden from Square Enix as much as possible."

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. More details to follow
    1
    New PS Portal announced for Japan, with a mysterious storage upgrade to support "future functionality"
  2. 2
    Lego Yoshi set teased, and it looks like a big one
  3. 3
    Mass Effect 5 was "meant to compliment" the upcoming show from Amazon, former BioWare lead reveals
  4. 4
    Indiana Jones returnee John Rhys-Davies was "very disappointed" with Dial of Destiny
  5. 5
    Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai will only retire when he feels his "spirit break"