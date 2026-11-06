Nier account says sorry for making Nier Automata 600% bigger on Steam, but have you tried not installing the DLC until we fix it?

A minor Nier: Automata update inexplicably increased the game's Steam install size from 50GB to a stonking 366GB, and the official Nier series account has now confirmed that something's gone horribly, hilariously wrong.
"We have identified an issue following the latest update for NieR:Automata on Steam, released on November 6, 2026 (JST), where installation requires significantly more storage space than intended," a recent Twitter post from the account reads.
"We are currently investigating the cause and working to resolve the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience. As a temporary workaround, you can download the base game using the intended amount of storage space by going to 'Properties' → 'DLC' in Steam and unchecking each DLC item."
This solution aligns with player speculation that a bug with Nier: Automata's DLCs was behind the surprise hard drive gluttony. It appears that the entire 50GB game was repeatedly attached to DLC files, causing players to download it seven times. I like crossover champion 2B as much as the next Nier fan, but seven seems like too many.
At the time of writing, the Nier: Automata economy has yet to address this hyperinflation: Steam still tells us that we need 366.56GB of space to install this thing. The good news is that the game seems to be perfectly playable, assuming you can spare the space or sever those DLCs. An incredible display of video game spaghetti all around.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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