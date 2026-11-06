Long-suffering Warhammer 40K Blood Angels fans get thrown one single, solitary bone

It's become a long-running joke that Warhammer 40K Blood Angels fans keep getting ignored or neglected, but that could be due to change early next year.
In a surprise announcement on Warhammer Community, the team revealed that Codex: Blood Angels would be arriving as of spring 2027 alongside an undisclosed number of new Warhammer 40K models. Yes, this could end up being yet another snub with a character or two like before. But specific wording in the announcement makes me hope it'll be a bigger drop. The title promises "Big news for Blood Angels," after all. It also points out that "Alongside [the Codex] will be new miniatures." Miniatures, plural.
However, That same post provided a look at the first new model; the returning Sanguinary High Priest Corbulo, bearer of the Red Grail and seen strutting his stuff in the image above.
Although there haven't been any bespoke Blood Angels models for a while, the faction has been a big focus of the current 11th Edition. Indeed, they were the poster-army for the Armageddon box set (which you can currently grab for 15% less at Amazon).
I'll admit, I could be applying clown makeup to myself right now or injecting copious amounts of hopium. Especially because last edition offered crumbs and even the upcoming Christmas Blood Angels Battleforce (which has just been announced) was a very weak entry, even compared to other boxes dropping at the same time. But making such a song and dance about this new Blood Angels launch, and their prominence in the current Warhammer 40K edition, make me hope they'll enjoy the same treatment the Dark Angels got at the beginning of 10th Edition – new heroes and troops alike.
It won't just be Blood Angels enjoying reinforcements either; spring will apparently bring us new releases for "Xenos, Chaos, and non-Space Marine Imperial armies." Could that be when we'll receive the long-promised Steel Legion revamp?
For now, we'll just have to wait and see. As it stands, one of the last major launches of the year looks to be Kill Team: Armageddon and its kick-ass Legion of the Damned.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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