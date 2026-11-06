Shibuya codes (November 2026) for free rerolls

Shibuya codes grant a bunch of free rerolls in a variety of categories, giving you the chance to reroll your Race, Clan, and Cursed Technique whenever you want. All three of the categories have some incredible rare and mythical options, and of course your chances of rolling them are super low, so the more rerolls you have, the better.
This Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired Roblox game is an RPG experience in which you put yourself into the shoes of a human or a cursed spirit - with rerolls, you also have a chance to become one of a few roll-exclusive clans, too. To live the virtual life you want, you'll need as many rerolls as possible to customize your character to your exact requirements, so here are the latest Shibuya codes to help you do just that.
If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Shibuya codes
These are the Shibuya codes you can redeem right now:
Shibuya codes almost always offer rerolls, but they are specific to the character you're customizing at the time you redeem them, so if you have more than one character slot, be careful to redeem codes where you want them.
It's also worth noting that Shibuya codes aren't case-sensitive, so you only have to make sure the spelling is correct, but you can always just copy and paste from the list above if you want to be safe.
To redeem Shibuya codes, you must be in the character customization screen for the character you want the rewards to apply to. To get here from in-game, double click the Menu button at the top of the screen. This is the same menu you'll see when you load into the game.
From here, select Slots, then choose the character you want to apply your codes to and click Customize. If you only have one character, it'll automatically select them for you. From the customization screen, you'll see the codes redemption box in the top right-hand corner. Type or copy your code into the enter code box and hit enter to claim your rewards.
Expired Shibuya codes
!publictesting
!sorryforlag
!sorryforbugs
!ctrerolls
!mobilecontrols
5000members
500likes
emergencysd
optimizationattempt
emergencysd
halloween
boo
sorryforsds2
1000likes
themererollpack
10kmembers
debuishere
2000likes
sorryforsd
starseed
Shibuya codes expire fairly quickly, so it's always worth redeeming them as soon as you see them. Since your Rerolls stack and don't expire, there's no harm in doing so. Whenever promos do expire, I'll move them down here so you don't experience any disappointment.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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