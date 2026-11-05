How to upgrade medicine in Phantom Blade Zero

Phantom Blade Zero medicine upgrades aren't unlocked until about halfway through the game while you’re exploring Pangzhen. They're obviously incredibly useful, so you'll want to get access to this system as soon as you can to start enhancing the healing power and increases the number of uses of your many healing items. To help you do just that, I've explained everything you need to know about upgrading medicine in Phantom Blade Zero below.
Phantom Blade Zero medicine upgrades
To unlock medicine upgrades in Phantom Blade Zero, you just need to go inside the Green Serpent House in the Backstreets area of Pangzhen and speak to Xie Xiaorong at the counter. Conveniently, the medicine upgrade system is folded into the general 'Upgrade Equipment' menu that you can use at any Bell, so you don't have to keep visiting the Green Serpent House to boost your medicines.
Depending on how far through the game you are, reaching the Green Serpent House might take you a while, even if you're already in Pangzhen. But follow the main quests through the desolate town and you'll eventually reach the house.
Upgrading medicine costs a few thousand Remnant Dust and one Healer's Memory per level. Higher upgrade levels require more Remnant Dust and rarer Healer's Memories – for example, levels 1 and 2 require a single Apprentice Healer's Memory but levels 3 and 4 require a Skilled Healer's Memory, and so on. Healer's Memories of all qualities are found throughout the game and can be bought in limited quantities from the Bell shop.
Importantly, medicine upgrades are permanent and cannot be reverted in the same way weapon upgrades can be. My advice is therefore to focus your upgrades on only the medicine items you're currently using. That way you should have some spare Healer's Memories to perform some instant upgrades if you change your Medicine to something better.
Furthermore, while you're in Pangzhen, you'll eventually get the Phantom Blade Zero Flaming Mane weapon which will finally allow you get inside the other Serpent Houses around the world, which are critical to the main quest.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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