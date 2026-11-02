How to complete the Phantom Blade Zero A Healer's Mercy quest

The Phantom Blade Zero A Healer's Mercy quest sees you hunting down four injured thieves scattered in and around the Crimson Forest Thieves' Camp so that you can give them some life-saving medicine. Their locations are conveniently listed in a note and marked on the map, but these pointers will only get you so far – one of the thieves is locked in a dungeon, for example. What's worse is that if you progress the main story too much, you can permanently fail this Phantom Blade Zero quest and all the thieves will die, so let me help you get 'A Healer's Mercy' done as swiftly as possible.
Phantom Blade Zero A Healer's Mercy thief and dungeon key locations
For all four thieves that you must help for 'A Healer's Mercy', you just need to find and speak to them to automatically hand over Yu'er's life-saving pills and heal them. To avoid failing the quest, you should find all four thieves before you reach the end of the Crimson Forest region. I'd avoid going any further than the Cliffside Lodge, since the thieves can all be found at or before this point.
Remember, if you click on one of the thief markers on the map screen, you can swipe up on the PS5 controller's touch pad to reveal a marker in the world that can roughly guide you to the precise location.
To get you all the way from there, here are the locations for all four thieves for the 'A Healer's Mercy' quest and the Thieves' Camp Dungeon Key you need to reach one of them:
From the Outlaw Trap Bell, jump into the nearby pit that you should have opened using the Crimson Forest Tunnel Crank.
Look for the table near the wooden bridge and you'll find the Lean Monkey thief in the tunnel just beyond.
Flying Rat
From the Outlaw Trap bell, head right and go into the large cave with the blue Memory Flower in front – this is also next to the uphill path where you can begin the quest that leads to you answering the Phantom Blade Zero Nimble Thief questions. You'll find the Flying Rat almost immediately upon entering the cave, lying against some machinery on the left.
Slippery Eel and Thieves' Camp Dungeon Key
Go to the Cliffside Lodge which is not far beyond the Thieves' Camp and get inside the basement by finding the necessary crank on the upper floor.
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Thoroughly explore the basement and get the Thieves' Camp Dungeon Key off the dead body on the upper dirt path.
Follow this path to the end and you'll find a door you can open which leads into a small cliff clearing where the Slippery Eel thief is sitting. You can use the nearby wooden ladder to climb out. It's worth mentioning that you can just climb down this ladder to reach the thief right away, but the Thieves' Camp key can only be obtained via the lodge basement.
Night Raven
Go back to the Thieves' Camp and open the dungeon door using the key you just collected. You'll spot the fourth and final thief lying on the ground on your left.
It's also well worth exploring this dungeon for extra loot, including one of Quick Hand Zhang's treasures for the Crimson Forest, two Sha-Chi Amber Fragments, and the Brass Chest Guard Accessory. However, to reach some of it, as well as the small Lakeside Arch Bridge area beyond the dungeon, you need to have the Bastion shield Phantom Edge to block the crossbow bolt traps.
Now that you've healed all four thieves, return to Yu'er in the Thieves' Camp to complete 'A Healer's Mercy' in Phantom Blade Zero. You'll get the Calming Gourd Accessory as a reward, which makes it so that whenever you use medicine, you recover from having your guard broken and don't consume Sha-Chi for three seconds. As far as I'm aware, there is no other way to get this Accessory if you fail this quest, so make sure you don't miss it!
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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