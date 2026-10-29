How to find the Phantom Blade Zero Cell Key

The Phantom Blade Zero cell key is the first key you can find in the game, letting you unlock a jail cell just outside the Weeping Creek Valley outpost. If you're being thorough in your exploration, you should find it reasonably easily but it's very easy to miss if you’re just focused on the main quest. And while the reward inside the cell isn't especially exciting, it's nevertheless useful and is worth backtracking for. So, here's how you get the cell key in Phantom Blade Zero.
Phantom Blade Zero Cell Key location
To get the cell key, head through the outpost, passing Forge and the Outpost Bell, until you go through a wooden doorway at the top of some steps and find a glowing red shrine.
From just before the shrine, follow the path to the right that goes uphill and you'll reach a wooden shack. Head inside the main room of the shack, then head right, climb through the window, and go up the stairs. You'll find the cell key on the ground next to a dead guy.
Now head back to the cell outside the outpost and interact with the door. Soul will automatically use the key, letting you grab a Blackstone Fragment within. Unfortunately, that's all there is to get and this fragment doesn't do anything on its own as you need a total of four fragments to create a full Blackstone. However, doing so permanently increases your Attack and Guard Break by 10%, so gathering these fragments is well worth it!
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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