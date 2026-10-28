When does the Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season start is a question we now know the answer to, as it will get underway on November 1, 2026. The tagline for the fresh season is "The greatest adventure of all time" and you can expect things to get switched up, with a new map to explore, fresh faces to meet, and no doubt some updated mechanics to get to grips with.

Epic aren't known for resting on their laurels and are always planning the next stage of development in Fortnite, so there will certainly be more changes brought in during the course of the upcoming season and beyond. If you're looking ahead to the Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season and are wondering what changes it may bring us, then here's everything we know about it so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does the Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season start? The Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season release date has now been confirmed as Sunday, November 1, 2026, through official posts and announcements in-game. This tallies with the information displayed for the Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 7 Battle Pass, as seen on the official website and the in-game Battle Pass screen, which states that the current Battle Pass is available through October 31, 2026. This means that Treasure Hunters will launch after that on November 1, though the connected Fortnite live event has already happened on October 24 and was barely more than a brief teaser video. Hopefully the Fortnite servers will be down for less time than usual for this switchover, though you can still expect at least a few hours of downtime. It's also worth noting that, like the Fortnite The Simpsons mini-season this time last year, Treasure Hunters is a short mini-season to bridge the gap to Season 1 of Chapter 8, which is likely to begin at the end of November or early December 2026.

What will be the biggest changes made for the Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Although Epic haven't officially confirmed much more than the name and tagline for the Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season, they have also released a number of teasers which give us a good idea of what's to come. The season is going to be themed around anime pirates, with One Piece being confirmed as a significant part of that.

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FULL FORTNITE MINI SEASON LINEUP SO FAR • One Piece: Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Ace & Buggy • Kasane Teto • Hatsune Miku • A$AP Rocky • Lil Uzi Vert • Jonesy & Hope • Charlotte • Cuddle Team Leader • Oscar https://t.co/WIkW5NDYuyOctober 27, 2026

As rounded up by HYPEX, we've so far seen that One Piece characters Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Ace, and Buggy will all feature, alongside A$AP Rocky, Charlotte, Cuddle Team Leader, Hatsune Miku, Hope, Jonesy, Kasane Teto, Lil Uzi Vert, and Oscar as part of a stacked line up!

PIRATE CREWS NEXT FORTNITE SEASON • Jones & Hope • Straw Hat Crew (One Piece) • A$AP Rocky • Lil Uzi Vert • Kasane Teto & Hatsune Miku • a 6th unknown Crew "You won't be the only drawn to these shores.. Hope you're ready for reality's greatest Treasure Hunt"October 24, 2026

There are also going to be six distinct pirate crews in Treasure Hunters, featuring Jones & Hope, Straw Hat Crew (One Piece), A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Kasane Teto & Hatsune Miku, plus a 6th unknown crew – perhaps that one will be ours? It's likely you'll be battling against these crews to secure the loot, as was revealed during the teaser – "You won't be the only one drawn to these shores. Hope you're ready for reality's greatest treasure hunt."

FORTNITE MINI SEASON MAP https://t.co/kitFIuLgyYOctober 27, 2026

We've also got an early look at the Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season map in the post above, showing a more compact island with plenty of POIs within close proximity to each other. There are also lots of bays for ships to dock in, which ties to the overall piracy and treasure hunting theme.

How much will the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you lots of additional rewards. The Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass will be available for 800 V-Bucks, which means it will still be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $8.99 / £6.99 to get 800 V-Bucks. By completing the Battle Pass you can earn 800 V-Bucks back through unlocks, but you can no longer collect additional V-Bucks above that.

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Usually it's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade, which would get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly – however with this being a short mini-season, the pass may be smaller so this could work differently. Doing so previously would cost you 2,600 V-Bucks, which you can get for $22.99 / £17.49. You can also sign up to the Fortnite Crew subscription service, which costs $11.99 / £9.99 per month but gives you access to all of the Fortnite Passes including the Battle Pass, as well as awarding a bonus 800 V-Bucks every month and other exclusive rewards.

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need 800 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in November 2026.

And that's everything we know about the Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season for now, but keep checking back and we'll have more details as soon as they're revealed!

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