Where to find comms modules in MW4 DMZ

The comms module in MW4 DMZ is a piece of epic loot that’s given players a headache, as it’s hard to find randomly during missions and is required to unlock the ‘Uncommon Ingredient Printing’ upgrade. The good news is that several locations can provide the epic drops that you’re looking for, and they’re not particularly well-guarded ones.
Best comms module location in DMZ
Comms modules are found inside computers (regular ones) typically located on the top floor of buildings occupied by NK forces, who have turned them into improvised bases of sorts.
Deadtown is your safest bet, as it’s a low-danger area that’s easy to navigate and clear even if you’re going solo. It must be noted you’re looking for the taller buildings closer to the river, and not the more “regular town” zone near them. I’ve marked the location in the screenshot above. But here’s the type of building that we need to get into:
Once inside these buildings – which are hard to miss due to the massive power cables on the outside and inside – make your way to the top floors and look for computers to loot. As you can see in the screenshot below, the epic-rarity comms module isn’t guaranteed, but there are more than enough PCs to loot in the area.
How to craft comms modules in DMZ
You can also craft comms modules in DMZ after unlocking the ‘Epic Ingredient Printing’ upgrade, which requires 100K in cash, 10 binding catalysts, 10 printed circuit boards, and 5 military composites. This isn’t easy early on, but it’s the best farming option when you level up and have bigger fish to fry.
After doing so, the comms module can be crafted repeatedly with the 3D printer for 100 electronics and 3 CPUs (also found in computers).
Fran Ruiz is that big Star Wars and Jurassic Park guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features, news, and other longform articles for Future's sites since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also served as an associate editor at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.
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