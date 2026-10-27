Clayface director added the DCU horror movie's best scene to Mike Flanagan's script "quite late in the process"

Clayface director James Watkins says the best scene in the new DCU horror movie wasn't in Mike Flanagan's original script.
Warning: Mild spoilers for Clayface below!
"It came to me quite late in the process. I really wanted to beef up Matt’s journey upstairs [to confront mobster Markos Szabo]," Watkins told The Hollywood Reporter. "I kept talking about capturing the feeling of Robin Hood movies, or a film like El Cid, where they storm the castle. Before the hero can reach the keep and rescue Maid Marian or whoever, they have to fight their way through the outer defenses."
Towards the end of the movie, Matt heads to Szabo's club, Vesuvius, with the intention of taking down the mobster once and for all. While he's there, however, he decides to have some fun and terrorize Szabo's girlfriend Mia Torres by shapeshifting back and forth between Szabo's right-hand man Sal and himself, before taking on the rest of Szabo's goons in various forms (one of which happens to be Aaron Paul for some reason).
Continued Watkins: "I also wanted to show Matt discovering and experiencing the dark glee that comes with his powers. He’s been on quite a tough ride to that point, and I wanted to give the audience permission to enjoy the payback."
Clayface currently sits at a 75% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a near-perfect 94% audience score. The film is already proving to be much more profitable than Supergirl, having pulled in $24 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, bringing in a total gross of $43 million worldwide against a budget of $44 million (per Box Office Mojo).
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.